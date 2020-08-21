5 Excellent Ways Coffee Can Help With Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Coffee is an indispensable part of our lives. Our day starts with a cup of coffee. But, coffee can do much more than providing you a dose of energy. Especially for those who are looking for ways to promote hair growth.

Let's face it- growing hair is a humungous task. Our stressful lifestyle, exposure to dirt, pollution, and harmful rays of the sun, and unhealthy diet has a huge impact on our hair. All these factors make hair growth thousand times more difficult.

That is when we know we need help. Which we take in the form of hair spas, hair masks, and other expensive treatments. Honestly, you don't need all that much. Natural ingredients have proven to be the best when it comes to hair. And coffee remains of the most effective natural ways to boost hair growth.

Here, we explore why coffee is good for your hair and all the ways you can use coffee to boost hair growth.

Why Is Coffee Good For Your Hair?

Caffeine is present in coffee in abundance. It is caffeine that helps to stimulate the hair follicles to promote hair growth. Here's how.

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a major component in determining hair growth. DHT when broken down by certain enzymes helps promote hair growth. However, when these enzymes fail to break it down, DHT starts to build up and that weakens the hair follicles and tampers with the integrity of your hair, thereby stopping hair growth. That is where caffeine comes in.

Researchers have found that caffeine helps to block the build-up of DHT, improving the blood circulation in your scalp, and stimulating the hair follicles to boost hair growth.[1][2]

Regular use of coffee on the hair strengthens the hair follicles and makes you hair soft, smooth, and long. [3]

How To Use Coffee For Hair Growth

1. Coffee Rinse Rinsing your hair with coffee followed by a quick head massage stimulates the hair follicles and helps immensely in boosting hair growth. What you need • 2 tbsp ground coffee • 1 cup water Method of use • Brew a strong cup of coffee and keep is aside to cool down. • Shampoo your hair as usual and squeeze out the excess water from your hair. • Tilt your head back and pour the now cold coffee on your scalp and hair. • Massage your scalp for 3-5 minutes. • Cover your hair with a shower cap. • Leave it on for 20-30 minutes. • Thoroughly rinse your hair with tepid water and let your hair air dry. • Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result. 2. Coffee, Coconut Oil And Yogurt Coconut oil replenishes the protein loss in your hair to revive damaged hair and nourish the hair follicles to strengthen your hair.[4] Yogurt contains lactic acid that mildly exfoliates the scalp removing all the build-up.[5] The hair follicles soak up the nutrients better and it helps your hair to grow. What you need • 2 tbsp coffee powder • 2 tbsp coconut oil • 3 tbsp yogurt Method of use • In a bowl, take the coffee powder. • Add coconut oil to it and mix it well to get a smooth lump-free paste. • After you get the right consistency, add the yogurt to it. • Stir the mixture till you get a fluffy paste. • Take a generous amount of this mixture on your hands and apply it to your scalp and hair. • Cover your hair with a shower cap to prevent any mess. • Allow the mask to sit on your hair for about an hour. • After an hour, wash your hair thoroughly with a gentle shampoo. • Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result. Recommended Read: Best Hair Oils For The Most Relaxing Champi Time Ever! And The Right Way To Champi 3. Coffee Scrub Just like your skin, your scalp needs a nourishing scrub too. Exfoliating your scalp with coffee improves scalp health and the overall quality of your hair. What you need • 8 tbsp ground coffee • 1 cup water Method of use • Brew a cup of coffee and filter it to collect the brewed coffee ground. • Allow the coffee grounds to cool down completely. • Take a generous amount of the coffee grounds and use it to scrub your scalp thoroughly for 3-5 minutes. • Rinse it off and allow your hair to air dry. • Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result. 4. Coffee, Coconut Oil And Almond Oil This remedy works great for extremely dry scalp. With the stimulating effect of coffee and coconut oil mixed the emollient properties of almond oil, you will see healthy hair growth in no time.[6] What you need • 2 tbsp ground coffee • 1 tbsp coconut oil • 1 tsp almond • 1 cup of black coffee Method of use • In a bowl, take the ground coffee. • Add the oils to it and mix well. • Apply the coarse coffee mix on your scalp and massage your scalp in circular motions. • Leave it on your scalp for another 15 minutes. • Brew a fresh cup of black coffee and keep it aside to cool down. • After the 15 minutes are over, shampoo your hair as usual. • Now rinse your hair with the coffee you brewed earlier. Make sure the coffee has completely cool before you use it on the scalp. • Wait for another 5 minutes and rinse your hair thoroughly. • Let your hair air dry. • Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. Recommended Read: How To Fake A Thicker Hairline 5. Coffee, Coconut Oil And Vitamin E Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that fights the free radicals and oxidative stress to leave you with a nourished scalp perfect for healthy hair growth.[7] What you need • 2 tbsp coffee powder • 2 tbsp coconut oil • 1 vitamin E capsule Method of use • In a bowl, mix the coffee powder with coconut oil. • Prick the vitamin E capsule and add the oil to the bowl. Mix well. • Let the mixture rest overnight. • In the morning, stir the mixture and apply it to your scalp and hair. • Leave it on for 20-30 minutes. • Shampoo and condition your hair as usual. • Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result.