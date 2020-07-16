Best Hair Oils For The Most Relaxing Champi Time Ever! And The Right Way To Champi Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Remember the childhood champi time? Some childhood habits are best carried into adulthood. And champi time is one of those habits. The champi or hair oil massage our mothers used to force us to endure was the best thing that could have done for hair. Hair oil massage gives your hair the strength to fight all the pollutants and hair damaging practices that we are blissfully unaware of.

Giving champi or oil massage to your hair and scalp strengthens your roots and improves the blood circulation in your scalp besides taking you down the nostalgic memory lane of childhood. But it isn't just the act of massaging the scalp that makes champi so special and effective. The hair oil you use for the champi determines how effective or targeted(to a particular hair issue) the massage has been. Hair oils are a potion of life for your hair. So, it is time to revisit the forgotten age-old champi tradition and revive your hair to its former glory.

To that effect, we have listed the best hair oils you can use for the most effective and relaxing champi time ever. Here we go!

Best Hair Oils For Champi

1. Coconut Oil You won't find an oil that penetrates your scalp as coconut oil does. Infused with lauric acid, coconut oil has a great affinity for hair proteins that makes it so easily penetrable and that is the reason that this oil is so popular and effective in reviving damaged and dull hair.[1] 2. Olive Oil Olive oil isn't just great nourishment for your body but your beautiful locks as well. Rich in phenols that grant the oils its antioxidant properties, olive oil destresses the scalp and locks the moisture in the hair shaft to keep any signs of hair damage at bay.[2] [3] 3. Amla Oil If all the knowledge and benefits of amla for hair passed down the generations did not open your eyes to the wonderful results of amla for hair, consider this as your tip-off. Amla or Indian gooseberry is a hair tonic replete with essential fatty acids and restorative properties that improve hair hygiene and stimulate hair follicles to promote hair growth.[4][5] 4. Almond Oil All the heat styling you have been doing has left your hair super dry and damaged, and you wondering how to revive the hair? It is time for the almond oil therapy. Almond oil is highly emollient and brings the shine and life back to your tresses. Vitamin E and essential fatty acids present in almond oil make it a hair elixir to revive your hair and boost the stunted hair growth.[6][7] 5 Neem Oil Dandruff and itchy scalp making your life miserable? You will be beyond ecstatic to know how effective neem oil can be against all hair and scalp-damaging bacteria and fungi! A champi with this antibacterial oil will exceed your expectations and cleanse your scalp so quickly that you would say goodbye to dandruff before you know it.[8] [9]

The Right Way To Champi Your Hair

Well, our mothers might be the experts in giving the champi, most of us are not. This quick guide will help you do the champi in a way that helps your hair the most.

Giving champi to your hair is a two-step process- putting the oil on the scalp and massaging your scalp. After you have got the oil of your choice, take it in a bowl and warm it up a bit. You can add any essential oil like lavender essential oil or tea tree oil to make the process more effective. But, it is completely optional to use an essential oil.

Now that your oil is warm, use a cotton pad to apply the oil all over your scalp by sectioning your hair. After you have applied the oil to your scalp and hair, use your fingertips to massage your scalp in circular motions for a couple of minutes. Press on your scalp for a few seconds and use zig-zag motions for an active massage. To make this even more effective, you can wrap your hair in a hot well for better penetration of oil into your scalp.

Tie your hair in a bun or braid and wait for about an hour before washing your hair.