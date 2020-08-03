How To Fake A Thicker Hairline Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Receding hairline is a cause of major concern for many women , especially those in their 20s. The bald spots peeping through your ponytail and half-updos can make you really conscious. We try various hairstyles and hair accessories to hide our thinning hairline but it always doesn't work out the way we want it to be. It's a struggle to hide the thin hairline while we take all the measures to grow our hair back.

If you are also facing this issue and getting frustrated, we have good news for you. You can fake a thicker hairline within minutes using these tricks mentioned below. The best part? These are super easy and require just a couple of products that you might already have. Here we go!

Using An Eyeshadow

What you need

A hair tie

Black matte eyeshadow

A blush brush

What to do

Comb through your hair to remove any tangles.

Pull all of your hair back into a ponytail and secure it using hair tie.

Now, focusing on your receding hairline, gently brush the baby hair back.

Dip the brush in the eyeshadow and dab it in the hairline. You can choose the eyeshadow shade that matches your hair colour.

Use soft and slow motions to do this. Dab very gently into the eyeshadow pan to make the look natural.

Blend the eyeshadow until it starts to look natural and that's it!

Using Hair Root Cover Up Spray

What you need

A hair tie

Teaser brush

Root cover up spray of your choice

What to do

Comb through your hair and pull all of it back into a ponytail.

Use the teaser comb to sharply comb back all of your hair back from the hairline.

Shield using face using your hand and spray the root cover up spray on your hairline.

Do a few pumps and use the teaser brush to brush through the hairline to give it a more natural look.

Do it on the other side as well to make it look even.