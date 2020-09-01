5 Natural Ingredients Rich In Vitamin E That Can Help Your Hair Grow Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Are you tired of experimenting with different hair treatments and remedies to get long and beautiful hair? It is probably time that your hair receives a vitamin E boost.

You have probably used vitamin E a lot in your skincare routine and are still unaware of what it can do for your hair. Vitamin E is a natural ingredient that beats your expensive hair products both in effect and cost. If nothing else has worked for your hair, vitamin E will. You must be wondering why? Let's find out!

Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant that is essential to maintain healthy hair and boost hair growth. Oxidative stress is one of the main reasons for hair loss. The antioxidant properties of vitamin E enables it to fight the oxidative stress and promote hair growth. It also fights free radicals that damages the hair follicles and cause stunted or slow hair growth.[1] [2]

Furthermore, vitamin E helps to boost the blood circulation in the scalp, stimulating the dormant hair follicles and thus encourages hair growth. Vitamin E also promotes the collagen production in the scalp.[3] This strengthens the hair roots and boosts healthy hair growth.

Not only that, vitamin E also helps to beat the damage done to the tresses by the excessive use of heat-styling products. It has hair reviving effect that protects the outer layer of your hair and calms the frizziness in your hair while adding a natural sheen to it.

Keep reading to know the best five natural ingredients replete with vitamin E and how you can use them to promote hair growth.

1. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is the most common hair remedy and for good reason. If you have ever felt that it is overrated, let us assure you it is not. Rich in vitamin E, coconut oil also makes up for the loss of protein in your hair. This brings the strength back to tresses to give your hair growth a boost. Being extremely light weight, coconut oil easily penetrates deep into your hair follicles to rejuvenate the hair and prevent breakage as your hair starts to grow.[4] What you need 2 tbsp coconut oil 4-5 drops of tea tree oil A hot towel Method of use Heat the coconut oil till the oil is lukewarm. Take it off the flame and add tea tree oil to it. Now apply the warm oil to your scalp and hair. Massage your scalp in circular motions using your fingertips for 3-5 minutes. Cover your head with the wet hot towel. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Shampoo your hair using a mild sulphate-free shampoo. 2. Neem Dandruff is the main reason for many of your hair issues, including slow hair growth. And neem helps to beat that. Apart from vitamin E, neem has strong antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties that unclog the hair follicles and keep your scalp from dandruff, thereby promoting hair growth.[5][6] What you need 2 tbsp dry neem powder Water, as needed Method of use Take the neem powder in a bowl. Add enough water to it to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it off using a mild shampoo and conditioner. Top 14 Hair Growth Mistakes That You Need To Stop Making RN! 3. Reetha Reetha has been extensively used for hair care in Ayurveda. If you remember, our grandmothers have been major advocates of using reetha for hair. That is because reetha has excellent antibacterial and antifungal properties that keeps your scalp clean and healthy. With the clean scalp, your hair follicles absorb the nutrients much faster and thus your hair grows at a faster rate. It is also replete with vitamin A, D, E and k, all of which nourish the hair and add shine to it.[7] Amla and shikakai are rich in vitamin C and antioxidant properties that help to strengthen the hair follicles. The trio- amla, reetha and shikakai- has been well-known to completely transform the hair. Eggs give this remedy a protein boost and this aids in the hair growth process. What you need 1 tsp reetha powder 1 tsp amla powder 1 tsp shikakai powder 1 egg ½ tsp honey Method of use Mix the amla, reetha and shikakai powder in a bowl. Crack open an egg into the bowl and add honey to it. Mix all the ingredients to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your scalp and hair. Massage your scalp in circular motions using your fingertips for 3-5 minutes. Leave the paste on your hair for another 25-30 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water. 4. Avocado Rich in vitamin E, avocado is also a great source of biotin, a vitamin that nourishes and strengthens the hair to fight hair loss and promote hair growth.[8] What you need 1 ripe avocado 2 tbsp coconut oil Method of use In a bowl, scoop out the avocado and mash it into a pulp using a fork. Add coconut oil to it and mix well to get a smooth, lump-free mixture. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap to prevent the mess. Leave the mixture on your hair for about 30 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly with cold water and wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Recommended Read: Tips To Restore Shine To Frizzy Hair Naturally At Home 5. Almond Oil If you have an extremely dry scalp, this is a must-try remedy for you. Repelet with vitamin E, almond oil is a natural emollient that hydrates and nourishes the scalp, and adds shine to your hair. The fatty acids present in almond oil imparts strength to your hair follicles leading to a healthy hair growth.[9] What you need 2 tbsp almond oil 1 tbsp jojoba oil Method of use Mix both the oils in a bowl. Apply the concoction to your scalp and work it into the length of your hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Wash it off later with a mild shampoo.