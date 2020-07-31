Tips To Restore Shine To Frizzy Hair Naturally At Home Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Yes, frizzy hair can make it managing your hair a nightmare. But, the problems of frizzy hair run way deeper than you would like to think.

Frizziness in the hair is mainly caused by lack of moisture in the hair. The hair then soaks up all the moisture, causing the hair follicles to swell up and your hair becomes frizzy. It is, therefore, no surprise that dry hair and curry hair suffer from frizziness the most.

As the problem persists, you will notice that your hair starts to loose its shine and become dull. Now, you have two problems to deal with- frizzy hair and dull hair. Don't worry! All is not lost. With persistent, and the tips that we have mentioned below, you can combat the damage done by frizzy hair and restore the shine back to your tresses.

So, without further ado, let's get on to the tips.

Don’t Wash Your Hair Too Often Dehydration is the main reason behind frizzy hair. Washing your hair every day will only make your hair more dry. This will eventually make your hair look duller and take away the shine of your hair. It is best to give a gap of 2-3 days before each hair wash. If you have been washing your hair every day or every alternate day, it will take some time for your hair to get used to the new hair wash schedule. So, hang in there. Use Cold Water To Wash Your Hair A major mistake that we do with our hair is to use hot water to wash it. We know a hot water shower or bath is too relaxing and tempting to give amiss. But, it might be the thing making your hair dull. Hot water strips the natural oil of your hair, making your hair extremely dry. Your hair cuticles then absorb all the moisture from their surroundings turning frizzy and dull. Every time you wash your hair, use cold water. This will keep your cuticles flat and your hair shiny and beautiful. Use Leave-In Conditioner After all, frizzy hair can do with all the moisture we can give them. For people with frizzy hair, using a conditioner is an absolute must. To give the hair an extra hydration boost, switch your regular rinse-off conditioner with a leave-in conditioner. Leave-in conditioner is applied after your hair wash and left on your hair. It adds hydration to your hair and provides a protective layer to make your hair healthy and shiny. Recommended Read: 11 Best Home Remedies To Tame Frizzy Hair Use Hair Masks And Hair Oils With your hair extremely dry, a simple hair mask treat can initiate the process of hair renewal. Hair mask and hair oils enrich the hair roots and replenish the lost moisture. It strengthen the roots of your hair and bring life back to your dull tresses. A natural hair mask made at home once a week and a hot hair oil massage twice a week can do a lot to add shine back to your hair. Try Changing Your Hair Products While getting our shampoo and conditioner, we often do not put much thought into it. But, we definitely should. Regular hair products are infused with harsh chemicals that can do irreversible damage to your hair. While using these products can make your hair soft and smooth now, in the long run, these products are extremely damaging for your hair. If you are dealing with frizzy and dull hair, it is high time to use organic paraben-free and sulphate-free hair products. Give Heat-Styling A Break No doubt, a straightener, curler, and hairdryer can make the process of hairstyling smooth and fast. But, for the sake of your hair health, it is vital that you give these a break. Heat-stying equipments suck the moisture of your hair, leaving it frizzy and damaged. To bring back the shine to your hair, it is best to let your hair breathe as you work on giving strength back to them. Recommended Read: Hair Oil Concoctions That Promise Reduced Hair Fall Improve Your Diet A major part of our hair health that is often completely ignored is diet. Vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, magnesium, and potassium are vital to keeping your hair healthy. If your diet is lacking in these essential nutrients, your hair will not be able to bounce back no matter how many things you try. So, if you are stuck in an unhealthy hair cycle, maybe it is time to inculcate healthy food habits.