Hair Oil Concoctions That Promise Reduced Hair Fall Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Hair fall that gets out of control can be devastating. More frustrating can be not knowing how to control the hair fall. It can give you sleepless nights. But, hold on! Have you given the most popular hair fall remedy a try yet? As we all know, oiling is the most important step in the hair care routine that millions of women and men swear by. If you remember, it was also the most-told nuskha of our nanis and dadis. Yes, we are talking about those precious champis.

We get it. You tried it and it didn't work leading you doubt whether oiling really does work to save your hair. Do not doubt the grannies! For hair fall that is stubborn and a consistent problem, simply hair oil might not do the trick. What you need is a hair oil concoction made with the best oils for hair fall and some hair-enriching natural ingredients. And that is exactly what we are sharing today.

Read on to know some of the best concoctions that will guarantee reduced hair fall. Here we go!

1. Almond Oil With The Goodness Of Neem Dandruff is the most prominent reason for hair fall. Dry scalp being a close second. This concoction handles both of these issues for you. With the most amazing antibacterial and antioxidant properties, neem is a super ingredient for your skin. It removes all the grime and bacteria from your scalp, refreshing your hair roots to stop hair fall [1]. Almond oil is a great emollient for the scalp and contains vitamin A and essential fatty acids to make your scalp nourished and strengthens the hair roots to beat hair fall.[2] What you need ½ cup almond oil

A handful of neem leaves How to use Dry the neem leaves under the sun for a couple of days.

Crush the dried neem leaves and add it into the almond oil.

Boil the neem leaves infused almond oil.

Take it off the flame and leave the solution aside for a week. This allows the almond oil to soak up the goodness of neem leaves completely.

After a week, when the oil has turned green, strain the mixture and collect it in a jar.

Apply the oil to your scalp and hair.

Massage the scalp in circular motions for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes before washing your hair with a mild sulphate-free shampoo. How To Use Neem Leaves For Dandruff 2. Coconut Oil Infused With Curry Leaves Coconut oil is the most popular remedy for many of our skin issues and for good reason. This lightweight oil penetrates easily into the roots and combats the protein loss from the hair to prevent hair fall. [3] Curry leaves are ladened with amino acids, proteins and beta-carotene, all of which are great to stop hair fall and boost hair growth.[4] What you need ½ cup coconut oil

A handful of curry leaves How to use Crush the curry leaves and add them into the coconut oil.

Put the curry leaves infused coconut oil on high flame and let it boil.

Allow the mixture ot cool down to room temperature.

Strain the oil in a bowl.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and hair.

Massage your scalp for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 20-25 before.

Shampoo your hair as usual, preferably with a mild sulphate-free oil. 3. Castor Oil And Coconut Oil With A Boost Of Garlic Castor oil has the ability to stimulate dormant hair follicles to give your hair a boost and prevent hair fall. The antibacterial properties of garlic kill the germs and bacteria on the scalp that might be inhibiting your hair growth. It also contains selenium that boosts the blood circulation in the scalp which not only prevents hair fall but also leads to hair regrowth.[5] What you need ½ cup coconut oil

2 tbsp castor oil

6-7 cloves of garlic How to use Finely mince the garlic cloves and keep it aside.

Mix coconut oil and castor oil and heat it.

Add the minced garlic to this concoction.

Take the oil concoction off the heat when it gets mildly warm.

Strain the oil and apply it on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual. Hair Hacks To Promote Faster Hair Growth 4. Coconut Oil Enriched With Amla Amla is a hair tonic used for thousands of years to get the best hair ever. Amla is rich in vitamin C that is a important to keep your scalp healthy and nourished, and to prevent hair fall. It is also an amazing ingredient to prevent premature greying of hair. [6] What you need 1 cup coconut oil

3-4 amla How to use Heat the coconut oil in a pan on high flame and bring it to a boil.

Slice the amla into smaller pieces and add it to the boiling oil.

Keep the mixture boiling until it starts to turn brown.

Take it off the flame and allow it to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the oil and collect it in a jar.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual. 5. Argan Oil Made Super Effective With Onion Juice Onion juice for hair has got a lot of hype in the last couple of years. With many products from oils ot shampoos infused with onion, you have got to wonder is it really that good! Yes, it is. The high content of sulphur in onion gives it all the super powers it needs to stop hair fall. Mixed it with the non-greasy argan oil that acts as a conditioner, this concoction fight hair fall and make your hair soft, smooth and shiny. [7] [8] What you need ½ cup argan oil

2 tbsp fresh onion juice How to use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual. 6. Coconut Oil Charged With Hibiscus Flowers Hibiscus flowers are rich in vitamin A and vitamin C, both of which are enough to add life back to your tresses. It is known to strengthen your hair roots and has shown to be tremendously effective against hair fall.[9] What you need ½ cup coconut oil

A handful of hibiscus flowers How to use Wash and dry the hibiscus flowers under the sun.

Heat the coconut oil in a pan and add the petals of the hibiscus flower to it.

Let the mixture simmer for about 5 minutes.

Take it off the flame and allow it to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the oil and store the concoction in a dark jar.

Apply the oil to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes before washing it off your hair using a shampoo. Pro tip: Before each application of this concoction, it is recommended to warm this oil a bit.