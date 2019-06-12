11 Best Home Remedies To Tame Frizzy Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Monsoon is here and with it comes the issue of frizzy hair. Frizzy hair is hard to tame and no matter how hard we try, it is difficult to manage. Frizzy hair needs proper nourishment and care, and it takes a lot of patience to do that.

So why does our hair become frizzy? Well, it usually happens if you have extremely dry hair. Dry hair tends to absorb the moisture in the hair and this leads to swelling up of the hair shafts and thus you end up with frizzy hair. However, pollution, chemicals applied to the hair, overexposure to the sun and excessive use of heat-styling tools can also lead to frizzy hair.

And using products that include chemicals to tackle frizzy hair doesn't seem like the best idea. So, what other options do you have? It's quite simple actually - home remedies. Home remedies are the best when it comes to taking care of your hair. They contain natural ingredients that tackle the hair issue without causing any further damage.

In this article, we're sharing with you 11 such home remedies to tame frizzy hair and make your hair smooth and manageable. Check these out.

1. Coconut Milk And Lemon

Highly moisturising for the hair, coconut milk helps to retain the protein in the hair to make it soft and smooth. Besides, it helps to prevent hair loss. [1] Lemon contains vitamin C that helps to boost hair growth and tame frizzy hair. [2]

Ingredients

A glass of coconut milk

1 lemon

Method of use

In the glass of coconut milk, squeeze the lemon and give it a good stir.

Keep the obtained mixture in the refrigerator for about an hour to get a cream-like consistency.

Divide your hair into smaller sections.

Apply the mixture on your hair, section by section, until you've covered all of your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

2. Aloe Vera Gel And Olive Oil

A great source of essential vitamins and minerals, aloe vera gel locks the moisture in the hair and helps to tame dry and frizzy hair. [3] Olive oil stimulates the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Heat up the olive oil a little and add it to the aloe vera gel. Mix well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair. Ensure that you cover your hair from the roots to the tips.

Leave it on for about 45 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo, preferably sulphate-free.

3. Beer Rinse

An important component of many conditioning shampoos, [5] beer contains various nutrients to nourish your hair and make it soft and smooth.

Ingredient

Flat beer (as needed)

Method of use

Shampoo your hair as usual and squeeze out the excess water.

Rinse your hair using beer while you continue to massage your scalp.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off later using normal water.

4. Avocado And Curd

Avocado moisturises and soothes the scalp to give you soft, smooth and frizz-free hair. Lactic acid present in curd keeps the scalp clean and healthy to promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

½ ripe avocado

1 tbsp curd

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the avocado into pulp.

Add curd to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

An apple cider vinegar rinse can work wonders for our hair. It conditions your hair and helps to maintain a clean and healthy scalp to promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cup water

Method of use

Mix the apple cider vinegar in the specified amount of water. Keep it aside.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Rinse your hair using the apple cider vinegar solution.

Leave it on for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

6. Yogurt And Honey

Yogurt is a wonderful ingredient to nourish your hair. It adds shine to the hair and prevent dryness in the hair and thus tackles the issue of frizzy hair. [6] Apart from conditioning your hair, honey has emollient properties that lock the moisture in your hair and prevent dry and frizzy hair. [7]

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

7. Mayonnaise

Made-up of healthy ingredients such as vinegar, eggs and lemon juice, mayonnaise has essential nutrients that add moisture to your hair and make it soft and shiny.

Ingredient

½ cup mayonnaise

Method of use

Take out the mayonnaise from the refrigerator and add it to a bowl and let it come to room temperature.

Dampen your hair and gently massage the mayonnaise on your damp hair and scalp.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

8. Banana, Honey And Coconut Oil Mix

Banana not only provides moisture to your hair but it also improves hair elasticity to make your hair shiny and bouncy. [8] Effective in reducing the protein loss from the hair coconut oil nourishes your hair and prevents hair damage. [9]

Ingredients

2 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add honey to this and give it a good stir.

Now add the coconut oil and olive oil and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

9. Egg And Almond Oil

A great source of proteins, egg stimulates the hair follicles to give you healthy and frizz-free hair. [10] Almond oil has emollient properties that keep the hair moisturised and thus tames the frizzy hair. [11] Besides, it has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the itchy and irritated scalp.

Ingredients

1 egg

¼ cup almond oil

Method of use

Crack open the egg in a bowl.

Add the almond oil and mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth mixture.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 35-40 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

Follow it up with some conditioner.

10. Honey And Lemon

Lemon has antibacterial properties that keep the scalp clean. Besides, it has vitamin C that is highly nourishing for your scalp and hair and helps to fight dry and frizzy hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup water

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both honey and lemon juice together well.

Add this mixture to a cup of water and give it a good stir.

Gently massage your scalp using this concoction for a few minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

11. Pumpkin And Honey

Pumpkin contains enzymes and amino acids that nourish the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth and conditions dry hair to tame down the frizz.

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

Take the pumpkin puree in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Dampen your hair and apply the mixture to your damp hair.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

