Lemon For Hair Growth: 10 Easy Home Remedies That Actually Work

Hair growth demands patience. The journey of growing your hair is filled with impatience and disappointment. And sometimes you need a little help. The long hair you want does not grow overnight. It takes months and months for your hair to grow. And it is often a tiring and frustrating process to watch your hair grow excruciatingly slow over the span of months. That is why we said you might need help. And the help you need is right there sitting in your kitchen, waiting for you- lemons.

Lemons have been used in home remedies, especially homemade face masks, for a long time now. But, the deliciously sour lemon can also help you boost hair growth. Oh, yes!

You must be intrigued and wondering what makes lemon good for hair growth and how to use it. Scroll down to find out.

Lemon For Hair Growth- Why It Works?

Dandruff is one of the major reasons for stunted hair growth. The citrus lemon is packed with strong antibacterial properties that keep the dandruff-causing bacteria at bay and cleanses your scalp. With the nourished scalp, it is easier for your hair follicles to absorb all the required nutrients. This helps immensely in faster hair growth.

Lemon is also replete with vitamin C, citric acid, flavonoids, calcium, magnesium, and pectin, all of which help improve hair health and boost hair growth.[1] Vitamin C is a well-known antioxidant that fights the free radicals and improves collagen production in the scalp.[2] Improved collagen production in the scalp leads to faster hair growth.[3]

In addition to that, lemon helps to balance the pH of the scalp and control the oil production in the scalp, preventing extremely oily scalp. When applied to the scalp, lemon unclogs the hair follicles. This keeps your hair clean and healthy, creating a perfect environment for hair growth.

How To Use Lemon For Hair Growth

1. Lemon Juice Rinse This remedy is for those with an extremely oily scalp. With a final rinse of lemon juice, this treatment removes the left-over dirt and grime from the scalp and improves collagen production to boost hair growth. What you need 1 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups of water Method of use Wash your hair using a mild shampoo and squeeze out the excess water.

Dilute the lemon juice by adding it to the two cups of water.

Use this lemon water to rinse your scalp and hair.

Leave it at that and let your hair air dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 2. Lemon Juice And Coconut Water Rich in essential vitamins and amino acids, coconut water has antioxidant properties that prevent oxidative damage to the scalp and stimulate the hair follicles to promote hair growth. What you need 1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut water

A cotton pad Method of use Mix the lemon juice and coconut water in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp using the cotton pad and massage your scalp in circular motions for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on your scalp for another 20 minutes.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and let it air dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 3. Lemon Juice And Aloe Vera Both aloe vera and lemon have antibacterial properties that cleanse the scalp to promote hair growth. Aloe vera is also a known soothing agent that deeply nourishes the hair follicles to revive any hair damage.[4] What you need 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, mix aloe vera gel and lemon juice.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and work it into your hair.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 4. Lemon, Henna And Egg Those of you who aren't afraid of adding a tint of red to your hair, this remedy is perfect. Henna has been used a hair growth accelerator since ancient times.[5] It has mild anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp and improve the health of your hair follicles while covering the grey hair while the proteins in egg revive the damaged hair and boost hair growth [6]. What you need ½ lemon

5 tbsp henna powder

1 egg

1 cup of warm water Method of use In a bowl, take the henna powder.

Crack open the egg into the bowl and give it a good stir.

Add the warm water and keep stirring the mixture until you get a smooth paste.

Lastly, squeeze the lemon into the paste and give it a final stir.

Apply the paste on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 1-2 hours until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly from your hair using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result. How To Wash Your Hair To Promote Hair Growth 5. Lemon Juice, Olive Oil And Castor Oil This is an ideal remedy for those with dry scalp. Castor oil improves the health of hair follicles and thus is a popular remedy for hair growth. The combination of olive oil and lemon juice is proven to treat various disorders of the scalp and promote hair growth.[7] What you need 2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp castor oil

4-5 drops of lemon essential oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the oils.

Heat the concoction until lukewarm.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and hair.

Massage your scalp in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 30 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 6. Lemon Juice, Honey And Olive Oil Honey is a natural humectant that keeps the scalp and hair hydrated and nourished. Besides, the antibacterial properties of honey keep your scalp clear of dandruff and other issues boosting hair growth.[8] What you need 1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp olive oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and work it into your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 7. Just Lemon Applying the concentrated lemon juice on the scalp helps to unclog the pores and stimulate the hair follicles, thereby promoting hair growth. What you need 1 lemon

A cotton pad Method of use Squeeze the juice from the lemon in a bowl.

Apply the lemon juice directly on the scalp using the cotton pad.

Massage your scalp for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash your hair thoroughly with a mild shampoo and conditioner. 8. Lemon Juice, Multani Mitti And Apple Cider Vinegar Another one for the oily scalp. Multani mitti has amazing absorbent properties that cleanse the scalp and control oil production in the scalp. This helps to prevent clogging of the hair follicles, promoting hair growth.[9] Known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties Apple cider vinegar helps to restore pH of the scalp, remove the build-up in the scalp, add shine to your hair, and keeps scalp issues like dandruff, chemical build-up and itchiness at bay.[10] This cleansed scalp begins the process of healthy hair growth. What you need ½ cup apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar, as needed

1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, take multani mitti.

Slowly add enough apple cider vinegar to it to make a smooth paste.

Next, add the lemon juice to the paste and mix well.

Apply the paste on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wash your hair later using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. How To Use Neem Leaves For Dandruff 9. Lemon Juice And Coconut Oil This remedy is kind of an upgraded version of the most popular used hair treatment- coconut oil massage. Coconut oil has a great affinity for hair proteins and thus makes up for any loss of hair protein or damage to strengthen the hair. Besides, it also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep your scalp in optimal health for a healthy hair growth.[11] What you need 2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use Heat the coconut oil until lukewarm.

Once it is warm enough, take it off the flame and add lemon juice to it.

Apply the concoction to your scalp.

Massage your scalp using circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for another hour.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 10. Lemon Juice, Egg White And Honey Egg white is a great source of protein for the hair and helps to revive your hair and improve hair growth while honey keeps your scalp hydrated and nourished. What you need Juice of a lemon

1egg white

1 tbsp honey Method of use In a bowl, mix lemon juice and egg white.

Add honey to it and mix everything well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for an hour before washing your hair with a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy 2 times a week for the desired result.