Tired Of Hair Loss? Here Are Some Tips And Home Remedies To Naturally Regrow Your Hair Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Hair's our crowning glory. So, it can be a bummer to see your glorious mane thinning. An average person loses 50-100 hairs per day, which is pretty normal. Studies show anything beyond that is a cause for concern.

There are lots of home remedies people use to try and regrow their hair. Remember, though, that research to support such methods isn't always extensive. Many myths exist about lifestyle approaches or remedies that help regrow hair, and it can be tough, to tell the truth from fiction.

Tips To Naturally Regrow Your Hair

1. Massage

By massaging the scalp in conjunction with hair oils and masks, you can stimulate the scalp and improve the thickness of the hair. It is believed that stretching during the massage stimulates the growth of hair and the thickening of the dermal papilla cells, which are situated at the base of the hair follicle (these cells are key to hair growth, shedding, and regrowth).

2. Onion juice

Even though onion juice smells bad, you might find the benefits worth it. The juice of onions helps promote hair growth and treat alopecia areata - an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks your hair follicles and leads to hair loss on various parts of the body.

How to: You can drink onion juice by blending some onions and squeezing out the juice. You can also apply the juice to your scalp and hair and let it sit for 15 minutes. Shampoo afterwards.

3. Rosemary oil

Rosemary is a common essential oil for hair loss and growth.

How to: Mix a few drops of rosemary oil into a carrier oil, like argan or jojoba, and massage it into your hair and scalp before rinsing. You can do this a few times a week. Also, you can add some rosemary oil to your shampoo and conditioner.

Caution: You shouldn't use essential oils directly on the skin, and you should always mix them with a carrier oil or shampoo.

4. Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which penetrates inside the hair shaft and keeps it from losing protein.

How to: You can use coconut oil before or after you wash your hair, depending on what type of hair you have. Do a leave-in treatment if your hair tends to get oily before you wash it. Rub coconut oil into your scalp and hair. You can also use it as a leave-in treatment on dry hair.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has long been used for hair loss. Not only will it soothe your scalp, but it will condition your hair, too. It can reduce dandruff and unblock oil-clogged hair follicles.

How to: You can apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair several times a week. You can also use shampoo and conditioner that contain aloe vera.

6. Fish oil

Omega fatty acids are packed with nutrients and proteins, so they can help improve your hair from the inside out. An omega supplement, along with antioxidants, improves hair density and diameter. It also slows down hair loss.

Caution: You should follow the manufacturer's recommended dosage and consult your doctor prior to introducing any new supplements to your diet.

7. Ginseng

Ginseng supplements can stimulate the hair follicles, thereby promoting hair growth. Ginsenosides are the active ingredients in ginseng, which are considered responsible for the positive effects on hair.

Caution: Be sure to take supplements as directed and monitor for any side effects that may occur.

8. Geranium oil

Geranium oil is the concentrated essential oil that's extracted from the leaves of the geranium plant. Geranium oil promotes hair growth and boosts circulation.

How to: Apply three drops of geranium essential oil to your hair, then add eight drops of carrier oil. You can also add a few drops to your shampoo and conditioner.

9. Lemon

Lemon juice or lemon oil can be used since both have been proven to improve hair quality and growth. In addition, the use of lemon oil may help keep your scalp healthy and promote hair growth.

How to: For best results, apply lemon juice 15 minutes prior to shampooing. A lemon essential oil diluted in a carrier oil can also be used as a hair mask.

10. Green tea rinse

Green tea is rich in catechins that help you reduce dihydrotestosterone (DTH), a hormone that shrinks your hair follicles. So, in addition to fighting hair loss, green tea also fights dandruff and prevents scalp dryness.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 15:00 [IST]