How To Wash Your Hair To Promote Hair Growth

All of us desired long and beautiful hair. And we are ready to extreme ends to achieve this. The reason for slow or stunted hair growth are many: chemical build up, clogged hair follicles, dirt, pollution, harmful rays of the sun, lack of proper care, unhealthy diet.

As a solution for all these, we expose our hair to new and expensive hair products and treatments. We always assume that is what our hair needs.

The fact is, bombarding your hair all sorts of products, masks, treatments and whatsoever is not going to help. We need to take a step back and get a few things straight. The most important of that is washing your hair the right way.

If you ask anyone who has managed to revive their hair back, you would find that in most instances, becoming aware of how to wash the hair did the trick. We are not saying that you don't need to take proper care of your hair and eat healthy, but trying to open you up to the fact that just by washing your hair right, you are helping your hair grow.

Scroll down to know how should you wash your hair to fasten the process of hair growth.

How To Wash Your Hair To Make Them Grow Faster

It All Starts With A Nourishing Hair Oil Massage Well, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to many of you.Oiling the hair has been considered the most efficient way to enrich the roots of your hair. Washing your hair can strip the oils off your scalp leaving it extremely dry. The dry roots lead to hair fall and all sorts of hair issues. Oiling not only add a boost of moisture to the scalp but the rejuvenating properties of the oil you use strengthen the hair follicles to promote hair growth. But, if your aim is to get long hair, oiling becomes very specific. You need to get the most if a hot hair oil massage. Here is how. In a bowl, mix two tablespoons each of coconut oil and castor oil. Warm the concoction to lukewarm temperature.

Add 4-5 drops of essential oil of your preference(tea tree oil, lavender essential oil or rosehip oil) to the concoction and mix well.

Section your hair and apply the warm oil directly to your roots.

Next is the most important step- massaging the scalp. Use your fingertips to massage your scalp in circular motions for 3-5 minutes.

Soak a towel in hot water for a couple of minutes and squeeze out the excess water. Now cover your head with this warm towel. This provides steam to your hair and stimulates the hair follicles faster.

Keep your hair wrapped for a good 10-15 minutes before moving on to the actual hair wash. Get The Water Temperature Right To wash your hair the right way, it is vital that you get the temperature of the water you are washing your hair with right. The water should be too cold or too hot. It should be a perfect lukewarm. We have often made the mistake of washing our hair with hot water. No matter how relaxing it is, using hot water damages your hair. The hot water strips the scalp of the natural oils, leaving it dry and vulnerable. Dilute The Shampoo Somewhere along the way, you must have had this thought- is there really a right way to wash our hair? Well, this step tells you there is. Before you apply the shampoo to your hair, dilute the shampoo by adding some water to it. Putting the shampoo directly on the scalp increases the chances of chemical build-up and is harsher on the hair follicles. Diluting it cushions the effect of the shampoo, helping your hair grow faster. Scrub And Wash Scrubbing the scalp improves the blood circulation and stimulates the hair follicles improving hair growth. As you lather your shampoo, use your fingertips to give a relaxing massage to your scalp. After you have scrubbed your hair for a good couple of minutes, wash it off thoroughly. Put Conditioner Carefully Conditioner makes your hair smooth and soft. It also forms a protective layer on the scalp to prevent hair damage. But, there is a huge mistake that we make with the conditioner- putting it on the scalp. Never, I repeat never, apply the conditioner on the scalp. Conditioner contains harsh chemicals that can weaken the hair follicles, leading to stunted hair growth. Limit the conditioner to the middle of your hair the ends. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes before rinsing it off. Squeeze Out The Excess Water After you are done washing the hair, do not rub the towel vigourously on the hair. The friction created by such harsh rubbing weakens the hair roots and makes your hair prone to damage and hair fall. Instead, use a soft towel or old t-shirt to squeeze the excess water out of your hair and let it air dry. And with that your hair washing routine is complete. This might seem like a lot to you, but when your start doing it, it will become a habit. Anyways, what are a few extra minutes if they help you get beautiful and long hair, right? Try this hair wash routine and let us know how it worked for you.