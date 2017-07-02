Try These All-Natural Herbal Shampoo Recipes For Amazing Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With the products in the market infused with chemicals, you might want to step back and move towards an easy and safer option. Of late, many women are paying much attention to home remedies and becoming aware of their benefits.

While home-made face masks and hair masks have found a way in the skin and hair care routine of many women, not many are aware of the home-made shampoos. What's more interesting is that these shampoos are herbal and made up of all the natural ingredients.

These herbal shampoos will give you amazing results without causing any harm to your hair. Moreover, natural ingredients make them ideal for everyone.

So looking at all these amazing benefits of these herbal home-made shampoos, we couldn't help but share some with you. Let's have a look at some herbal home-made shampoos for you to choose from.

Herbal Shampoo Recipes

1. Fenugreek seeds shampoo

Fenugreek seeds stimulate hair growth. The various proteins and fatty acids present in the fenugreek seeds benefit the hair. [1] Fenugreek seeds mixed with ingredients like amla, shikakai and reetha deeply nourish your hair and strengthen them.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

½ cup dry amla

½ cup dry shikakai

10 reetha (soap nuts)

1.5 litres water

Method of use

Take the water in a deep vessel.

Add all the other ingredients in the water and let it soak overnight.

The next day, let the mixture boil for around 2 hours on medium heat, until it becomes black in colour and soapy in texture.

Now strain the mixture in a glass jar.

Shampoo your hair with this mixture as you would normally do.

Note: It isn't recommended to store this shampoo for long. Use it while it's fresh. It is suitable for any hair type.

2. Shikakai shampoo

Shikakai works wonders for your hair. It has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and keep the scalp healthy. It has various vitamins like A, C, D and K that nourish the hair. It also treats issues such as dandruff, hair fall, premature greying of the hair etc.

Ingredients

Shikakai - 250 g

Bengal gram - 250 g

Moong dal - 250 g

Poopy seeds - 250 g

Fenugreek seeds - 100 g

Horse gram - 100 g

Method of use

Grind all the ingredients together.

Store this mixture in an airtight jar.

Take the required amount of this mixture according to the length of your hair.

Apply this mixture on wet hair.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

3. Reetha shampoo

Reetha makes the hair soft. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties that keep the scalp clean and treats issues such as dandruff. [2] It also is very effective in preventing hair loss.

Ingredients

Reetha - 100 g

Amla - 100 g

Shikakai - 75 g

Method of use

Take some water in a deep vessel.

Add all the ingredients in the water.

Let it soak overnight.

In the morning, simmer this mixture for a while.

Let it cool down.

Strain the mixture.

Apply this solution to your hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Lemon and honey shampoo

Lemon contains citrus acid and thus has antimicrobial properties [3] that keep the scalp healthy and away from issues such as dandruff. It nourishes the hair follicles and controls the excess oil on your scalp. This shampoo is enriched with antioxidant properties that protect the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. [4]

Ingredients

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp honey

2 eggs

3 drops of olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add lemon juice and honey.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs.

Add the eggs to the lemon juice and honey mixture.

Lastly, add olive oil into the mix.

Use this concoction to wash your hair.

5. Amla and lemon shampoo

Amla has antioxidant and antibacterial properties [5] that help to maintain a healthy scalp. It treats issues like dandruff and hair loss.

Ingredients

3-4 tbsp lemon juice

Amla powder - 50 g

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Use this mixture to wash your hair.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

6. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C and E that benefit the hair. It has antioxidant properties that protect the scalp from free radical damage. The minerals and fatty acids present in it nourish the hair. [6]

Ingredient

A piece of aloe vera

Method of use

Cut a piece of aloe vera.

Rub it on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Benefits Of Using Herbal Shampoo

They help to reduce hair fall.

They promote hair growth.

They help to treat dandruff.

They won't cost you much.

They are chemical free and won't harm your hair.

They nourish the hair.

View Article References [1] Rampogu, S., Parameswaran, S., Lemuel, M. R., & Lee, K. W. (2018). Exploring the Therapeutic Ability of Fenugreek against Type 2 Diabetes and Breast Cancer Employing Molecular Docking and Molecular Dynamics Simulations.Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine,2018. [2] Gandreddi, V. D., Kappala, V. R., Zaveri, K., & Patnala, K. (2015). Evaluating the role of a trypsin inhibitor from soap nut (Sapindus trifoliatus L. Var. Emarginatus) seeds against larval gut proteases, its purification and characterization.BMC biochemistry,16, 23. doi:10.1186/s12858-015-0052-7 [3] Oikeh, E. I., Omoregie, E. S., Oviasogie, F. E., & Oriakhi, K. (2016). Phytochemical, antimicrobial, and antioxidant activities of different citrus juice concentrates.Food science & nutrition,4(1), 103-109. [4] Samarghandian, S., Farkhondeh, T., & Samini, F. (2017). Honey and health: A review of recent clinical research.Pharmacognosy research,9(2), 121. [5] Mirunalini, S., & Krishnaveni, M. (2010). Therapeutic potential of Phyllanthus emblica (amla): the ayurvedic wonder.Journal of basic and clinical physiology and pharmacology,21(1), 93-105. [6] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163-6.