Why You Shouldn't Wash Your Hair Every Day! Hair Care

How often do you wash your hair is quite literally a personal preference. But really though, do you wash it every day? Oh well!

We know how good it feels after a refreshing hair wash and why would you want to do it every day. But did you notice the shine in your hair becoming dull with each passing day? Yep, that most probably is due to the fact that you wash your hair every day.

Well, we're not here to tell you how often should you wash your hair. We get that it depends on your hair type. But there are plenty of reasons why you shouldn't do it every day. For one, washing your hair on a regular basis strips your hair of its natural oils and this ultimately leads to various hair issues.

That's not to say that you need to wait weeks before washing your hair. But maybe you need to let your hair tell you when it needs washing. Instead of washing it every day, wash your hair when you feel your hair is dirty and your scalp needs cleansing. It can be every alternate day or every two days. That totally depends on your hair.

This article, however, emphasis on all the reasons as to why shouldn't you wash your hair every day. Take a look and decide for yourself what's best for your hair.

1. It Strips Your Hair Of Its Natural Oils

Our scalp produces a natural oil called sebum. While sebum is essential for our hair health, it needs to be cleaned from time to time. And that is what shampoo does. Shampoo cleans the scalp of sebum and prevents many hair issues that would have been caused due to the dirt build-up.

But at the same time, washing your hair every single day completely strips our scalp of its natural oils and makes it dry and prone to many hair issues. So, it isn't advisable to wash your hair every day.

2. It Leads To Excess Product Build-Up

Most of us shampoo on a regular basis under the delusion that it will remove the product build-up on our scalp and thus make our hair healthier and stronger. But unfortunately, that's not the case. What we don't pay heed to is that shampoo itself comprises of chemicals and thus washing your hair on a regular basis will increase the product build-up on your scalp and damage your hair.

3. It Makes Styling The Hair Easier

The second day of your hair wash is usually the day your hair looks best and is easy to style. You will notice that it is easy to style your hair a day post hair wash rather than styling your freshly washed hair.

So, if you don't want to fuss much with styling your hair, don't wash it every day. It definitely makes your life a little easy.

4. Less Heat On The Hair

With today's fast-paced life, we want things to be done within the blink of an eye. And that includes drying your hair. More often than not, we use a blow dryer to dry our hair rather than letting them air-dry. And we damage our hair.

Also, as freshly washed hair is not easy to style, we end up using heat styling to make it happen. Not washing your hair regularly helps to reduce the amount of heat you use on your hair and thus prevent hair damage.

5. Hair Looks Good

Well, this shouldn't be news to you. As we said above, your hair does look best the day after your head wash. And that is because your hair is less dry and less frizzy the next day. The small amount of oils produced by the scalp actually helps to tame the frizziness of the hair and adds a healthy shine to your hair.

This alone should give you a reason to skip that hair wash.

6. It Fades Your Hair Colour Faster

For all the people out there who have coloured their hair or frequently changed their hair colour, it isn't a good idea to wash your hair every day. Washing your hair every day will fade your hair colour faster.

Colouring the hair isn't exactly cheap, so why wouldn't you want to retain the colour for as long as possible? And so if you don't want your hair colour to fade rather quickly, you might want to wash your hair less frequently.

7. It Leads To Hair Fall

Hair fall is one of the major reasons for you to skip that hair wash. When we wash our hair, our hair or rather the roots of our hair are sensitive and thus more prone to damage. A slight pull or tug can cause the hair to fall or break.

Rubbing our hair vigorously, blow-drying it, combing wet hair etc. are few of the mistakes that we make after a hair wash that eventually damage the hair and cause hair fall. In order to prevent that from happening, it is better to wash our hair less frequently.

8. It Makes Your Hair Frizzy

We discussed earlier that shampooing the hair frequently strips the hair of its natural oils. This, in turn, makes the hair dry and it then leads to frizzy hair. Frizzy hair is difficult to manage and often leads to hair breakage.

So, washing your hair every day makes your hair dry and frizzy, instead of smooth and defined and hence you definitely shouldn't do it.

9. It Causes Split Ends

The natural oil of the hair is there for a reason. It makes your hair healthy and shiny. And if you strip your hair of its natural oils, your hair becomes dull and damaged. Excessive dry hair gives way to split ends and that is damage to the hair that isn't so easy to reverse. You should, therefore, be careful about how you handle your hair and not wash them on a regular basis.

10. It Saves Your Money And Time

Last but not least, washing your hair every day cost you a lot of time and money. The money you spend buying the shampoos and conditioners and the time you spend washing, drying and styling your hair can be saved quite a bit if you reduce the frequency of your hair wash.

Washing your hair less frequently not only protects your hair from damage, but it also saves you time and money. It is a win-win situation for you, isn't it? So the best thing you can do is take a step back and skip that hair wash.