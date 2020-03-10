Just In
8 Hair Washing Mistakes That Are Destroying Your Hair
Figuring out the trick to happy hair is not as easy as it seems. We all have those bad hair days that eventually turn to plain bad hair. We bust our heads trying to look for the reason for it and the ways to tackle it. Have you ever considered the issue might be the hair washing mistakes you're making? We gather not!
Well, your perfect hair day starts at the shower. Your hair can also get destroyed at the shower by the mistakes we don't even realise we are making. You might be looking at these mistakes as futile, but they can take away the lustre and bounce of your hair. Let's have a look at what these mistakes are.
1. Washing Hair Frequently
Fresh, clean hair soothes us. We want all that grease to wash out as soon as possible. But, washing your hair frequently can be harmful to your hair. It strips off the natural oils of your scalp and makes your hair dry and frizzy. It also leads to split ends.
Do not wash your hair daily. Wash it when it needs washing. Give a gap of around 2 days but do not stretch it more than 5 days as well.
2. Using Hot Water To Wash Your Hair
Hot showers really are God's gift to us mortals. It just takes away all the stress and relaxes us. Your hair might think different. Hot water again strips the oil of your hair leaving it dry and dehydrated. It also makes your hair prone to hair breakage and split ends.
3. Not Rinsing The Hair Before Washing
The first thing we the second we step into the shower is to wet the hair and apply the shampoo immediately. Stop doing that. You need to take at least 30 seconds to rinse your hair thoroughly before applying the shampoo. It allows the build-up grime to wash away and cleanses your hair better.
4. Single Cleansing
Do you double cleanse your hair? If not, start it immediately. What you need to do is shampoo your hair thoroughly, rinse it off and repeat the process. The first wash will rinse off the upper layer of the dust and impurities. The second wash will give you a thorough cleansing.
5. Switching Shampoos Often
How many times have you heard that your shampoo stops working after some time and you need to constantly switch it up? You don't need to do that. Well, unless you have tweaked your hair care routine. For instance, if you have coloured your hair, you need to switch to a shampoo that is ideal for colour-treated hair.
6. Skipping The Conditioner
Conditioner is an important and the final step of washing your hair. And if you are skipping this step, you are inviting hair damage. Conditioner smoothens your hair cuticles and makes it sleek and smooth. After your hair wash, apply the conditioner to the lower portion of your hair, leave it on for a couple of minutes and rinse it off later.
7. Applying The Conditioner
On The Scalp While conditioner is really good for your tresses, it is not a good option for the scalp. The chemicals present in the conditioner makes your hair roots weeks and can cause hair fall and hair damage. Always condition your hair from the middle to the ends.
8. Being Harsh While Dring The Hair
After we are done with the shampoo and the conditioner, we take the towel and vigourously rub the hair dry. This damages your hair, makes it frizzy and invites split ends. Be patient. Gently squeeze out the excess water from your hair and use an old cotton t-shirt to soak the water left and let your hair air dry.