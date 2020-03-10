8 Hair Washing Mistakes That Are Destroying Your Hair

1. Washing Hair Frequently Fresh, clean hair soothes us. We want all that grease to wash out as soon as possible. But, washing your hair frequently can be harmful to your hair. It strips off the natural oils of your scalp and makes your hair dry and frizzy. It also leads to split ends. Do not wash your hair daily. Wash it when it needs washing. Give a gap of around 2 days but do not stretch it more than 5 days as well.

2. Using Hot Water To Wash Your Hair Hot showers really are God's gift to us mortals. It just takes away all the stress and relaxes us. Your hair might think different. Hot water again strips the oil of your hair leaving it dry and dehydrated. It also makes your hair prone to hair breakage and split ends.

3. Not Rinsing The Hair Before Washing The first thing we the second we step into the shower is to wet the hair and apply the shampoo immediately. Stop doing that. You need to take at least 30 seconds to rinse your hair thoroughly before applying the shampoo. It allows the build-up grime to wash away and cleanses your hair better.

4. Single Cleansing Do you double cleanse your hair? If not, start it immediately. What you need to do is shampoo your hair thoroughly, rinse it off and repeat the process. The first wash will rinse off the upper layer of the dust and impurities. The second wash will give you a thorough cleansing.

5. Switching Shampoos Often How many times have you heard that your shampoo stops working after some time and you need to constantly switch it up? You don't need to do that. Well, unless you have tweaked your hair care routine. For instance, if you have coloured your hair, you need to switch to a shampoo that is ideal for colour-treated hair.

6. Skipping The Conditioner Conditioner is an important and the final step of washing your hair. And if you are skipping this step, you are inviting hair damage. Conditioner smoothens your hair cuticles and makes it sleek and smooth. After your hair wash, apply the conditioner to the lower portion of your hair, leave it on for a couple of minutes and rinse it off later.

7. Applying The Conditioner On The Scalp While conditioner is really good for your tresses, it is not a good option for the scalp. The chemicals present in the conditioner makes your hair roots weeks and can cause hair fall and hair damage. Always condition your hair from the middle to the ends.