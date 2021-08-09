Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Ethnic Wear, Books, And Masks For Your Daily Needs! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A few awesome fashionable wear, beauty products, and mood-lifting books are all what we need to make our day brighter amid pandemic. However, while we might buy aforementioned products, purchasing essentials are of utmost importance too. With Amazon, we can invest in all these products under one platform and when Amazon offers heavy discounts, you should definitely go ahead and shop from your favourite online platform. We have curated 12 amazing products for your every need.

1. GoSriKi Women's Cotton Kurta Set

While staying at home and working, we all are looking for some casual and comfy outfits, isn't it? If that's the case, you should opt for women's cotton straight kurta with checkered trousers that is available for just Rs. 439. The attire is also ideal for those, who love playing with patterns - florals and checkers. You can find this cotton kurta set here.

2. Anni Designer Women's Banarasi Silk Saree

The original price of this Banarasi silk saree is Rs. 2,598 but after discount, the price of this exquisite saree is just Rs. 349. Splashed in green and maroon hue with golden-toned motifs, this silk saree is perfect for formal occasions like attending a wedding or festive events. The unstitched blouse comes with the saree and it has to be cut from the saree. You can find this saree here.

3. Anni Designer Women's Floral Palazzo Set

Palazzo sets are the ultimate comfort wear and this indigo-hued suit is ideal for all occasions. So, be it at office or an event, or a festive occasion, you can wear this palazzo set anywhere. Made from cotton, this attire features a three-quarter sleeved kurta with floral patterns and zig-zag-patterned palazzo pants. This floral set is priced at Rs. 529 - Rs. 559. You can find this floral palazzo set here.

4. Tresemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo

For those of you, who use Tresemmé shampoo or thinking of trying a new shampoo, this shampoo infused with keratin and argan oil is perfect for you. This shampoo will leave your hair nourished and control frizz up to 3 days. After discounts, this 1 Ltr bottle is priced at just Rs. 461 instead of Rs. 750. You can find this shampoo here.

5. The Body Shop Tea Tree Facial Wash

This 100 % vegan facial wash is particularly suitable for blemished skin. It deeply cleanses the skin and it is enriched with community fair trade tea tree oil from Kenya. Also, this 250 ml facial wash by The Body Shop is now available at Rs. 591 instead of Rs. 695. You can find this facial wash here.

6. Matrix Opti Care Professional Shampoo

Amazon has discounts on shampoos for you and if you are looking for a shampoo enriched with shea butter, this Matrix Opti Care Professional shampoo is perfect. The shampoo is paraben-free and controls frizz. Right now, this shampoo is priced at just Rs. 345. You can find this shampoo here.

7. Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner

For nourishment and long-last freshness to the clothes, you must buy the Comfort After Wash fabric conditioner. This fabric conditioner untangles clothes fibers, damaged by washing and also prevents damage caused by repetitive washing. The fabric conditioner leaves the clothes visibly soft and this 860 ml of fabric conditioner is available at only Rs. 195. You can find this fabric conditioner here.

8. 26 Years UPSC/IAS/IPS Solved Papers

This thoroughly updated and revised 11th English edition of Disha's bestselling book '26 years UPSC IAS/IPS Prelims topic-wise solved papers is available at discounted rate. The solved papers in the book are from 1995 to 2020 and it is priced at Rs. 310 for paperback and Rs. 244 Kindle edition. You can find this solved papers-book here.

9. Ikigai Happiness Book

In these stressful times, a book on happiness can make you feel better. The book is available on Amazon at discounted price. If you are buying hardcover, it is priced at Rs. 290 and the Kindle edition costs just Rs. 171. So, go ahead, and buy this book. You can find this book here.

10. De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo Set

Enriched with Vitamin E, which helps strengthen damaged and fragile hair, this De Fabulous shampoo contains amino acids and soy and oat proteins. The kit also contains a conditioner that features sweet almond, extract meadowfoam seed extract, and olive fruit extract. And the 250 ml of shampoo and conditioner are priced at Rs. 2,085. You can find this shampoo set here.

11. Quarant Designer Surgical Masks

Yes, amid pandemic, you must keep yourself as safe as possible, which is why you should regularly invest in masks. These non-washable masks offer a high bacteria and particulate filtration efficiency. This pack of 50 masks has adjustable nose clip and super soft loops for outer ear. Instead of Rs. 1000, this pack is available for just Rs. 549. You can find this surgical masks-pack here.

12. MASQ By Q-One Floral Masks

If you are looking for some floral options in the masks, we have got you covered. This black, blue, and pink combo masks are embroidered and reusable. These masks offer 4 layered protection and are made out of cotton fabric. The masks are priced at Rs. 329 - Rs. 649. You can find these masks here.

