Dandruff Is Toxic But There Are Certain Easy Ways To Stop It Without Having To Step Out!

Hair Care oi-Devika Tripathi

Dandruff is a major issue in our life and there is nothing more annoying than living with dandruff. Dandruff is like a toxic relationship, which makes the scalp itchy, hair fall, and the white flakes consistently falling off your shoulders. In other words, dandruff gives you anxiety and it is better to visibly reduce dandruff or get plainly rid of it. So, if you are having dandruff issue, you shouldn't worry too much first of all because you have solutions for getting away from dandruff problems. There are some basic and some not-so basic solutions for controlling dandruff. Let's talk about the basic solutions, first.

Some of the basic solutions for getting rid of dandruff include, oiling your hair properly. So, once you oil your hair, which should be at least twice a week, you would already notice the nourishment in your hair. The second step is that your diet should be healthy and all-round. If you need proteins, you need fats too (and everything else in between). So, sticking to healthy foods and not foods with excessive oil, is going to help you a lot. Moreover, keep yourself hydrated by drinking water. You should step away from hot showers and you can try using some anti-dandruff shampoos and find out, which shampoo is the best for you. Now, these were the basics of controlling dandruff, let's advance to some non-basic solutions.

Yes, apart from following the standard routine, you could also control dandruff with hair masks. You could simply massage your hair with the yoghurt or make a mix of yoghurt and lemon juice and then apply it to your hair. The next step is that you have to rinse it with a lukewarm water or shampoo. Applying a mix of lemon juice and honey is also good for your hair, in order to stop dandruff. Aloe-vera and coconut oil and neem mix can also stop the dandruff from happening. So, don't fret, control your dandruff effectively and most of all, don't take stress.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 17:09 [IST]