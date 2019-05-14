How To Wash Your Hair The Right Way! Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Washing our hair seems like a fairly simple task, one that we've been doing our entire lives. Then why would we suggest a 'right' way to wash the hair? Well, the answer is quite simple - though unintentional, we make some mistakes while washing our hair that might end up damaging our hair.

Washing your hair doesn't just include just shampooing and conditioning your hair. There are certain things that you need to keep in mind while washing your hair. For instance, one of the most common mistakes we do while washing the hair is using hot water. This will lead to hair damage and yet not many people know this.

The texture and appearance of your hair depend a lot on how you wash it. Poorly washed hair will become frizzy and brittle over time. It can even lead to hair fall and split ends.

To prevent all that from happening, you need to take certain precautions and follow certain tips.

But before that, it is very important to choose the right product for your hair. Don't just blindly buy hair products. Know your hair and then buy the product that complements your hair type.

Well, now that we're all geared up, let's look at the right way to wash your hair.

1. Comb

The first thing you need to do before hopping into the shower is to thoroughly comb through your hair and ensure that there are no tangles in it. This is a mandatory step that many of us skip. Combing your hair in the beginning also makes sure that the shampoo application on your hair goes smoothly. Hence, it makes up for a great kick-start to wash your hair.

2. Water Temperature

The next step is to ensure that the water is at the right temperature. The water, ideally, should be lukewarm. This will open up the pores and help to get rid of all the dirt and impurities from the hair follicles to give you a better cleansing. Give your hair and scalp a good rinse using lukewarm water.

3. Shampooing

Now, you shampoo your hair. Take 2-3 pumps of the shampoo, depending on the length of your hair and gently massage it on your scalp for some time and work it into the length of your hair. If you feel your hair is still greasy, you can go in a second time with less amount of shampoo than before and give your hair a quick rinse. Thoroughly rinse your hair to get rid of all that shampoo.

4. Condition

The next and a very important step is to condition your hair. This is a step which people don't often follow religiously. But that shouldn't be the case. You must never ever skip conditioning your hair. A conditioner moisturises your hair, smoothens it and improves the overall appearance of your hair.

Before you apply the conditioner make sure to squeeze out the excess water from your hair. Take a small quantity of conditioner on your palms and apply the conditioner from the middle of your hair to the ends of your hair. You must never apply the conditioner on your roots. It will damage your hair.

Leave the conditioner on for about 5 minutes and rinse it off thoroughly later.

5. Final Cold Rinse

Remember you started your hair wash with a lukewarm rinse? Well, to finish it off, you need to rinse your hair using cold water. This will help to close the pores and protect your scalp from the dirt and impurities and thus ensure healthy and strong hair.

6. Dry Your Hair Gently

Now that you're done washing your hair, you need to dry it. But remember not to rub your hair vigorously. This will lead to hair damage or worse - hair breakage. Use a towel and wrap it around your hair to gently squeeze the excess water out of it. Do this until you've squeezed out all the excess water.

7. Finger Comb

After you have removed the excess water from your hair, slowly move your fingers through your hair and try to detangle it as gently as you can. Don't use a comb on your wet hair as it will lead to hair breakage.

8. Let Your Hair Air-Dry

You must let your hair dry on its own. Do not use a blow dryer to dry it. It might be quick and easy to blow dry your hair, but it surely isn't best for your hair. Using heat on wet hair will lead to damaged hair in the long run.

9. Do Don't It Too Often

While there is no exact way to tell how often should you wash your hair, it definitely shouldn't be done too often. Washing your hair every day is a recipe for disaster. Let your hair tell you how frequently you should wash it. There is no schedule to wash your hair. Wash your hair when you feel it is greasy and dirty and needs washing.

Well, that's all folks! That is the proper way to wash your hair - one that ensures healthy, strong and nourished hair. It might seem like a task now, but it gradually becomes a habit. So go, give it a try. Happy washing!