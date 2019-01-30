Secret Guilty Pleasures Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries There is no secret that these individuals are constantly seeking out new ways to stay active, but people would be surprised to hear how these individuals love to spend their free time. They do not like to compromise their adventurous reputation, but at the same time, they can't help that they love to spend all their day in their pajamas from time to time. Their guilty pleasure lies in taking selfies and uploading them on social sites. Aries 2019 Yearly Horoscope

Taurus These individuals can be a bit high-maintenance individuals at times, but they are definitely not ashamed of this quality of theirs. The guilty pleasure of these individuals is all about how much they spend on takeout from nice restaurants from time to time and not bother about saving the leftovers.

Gemini Their love of reading is not a guilty pleasure, but the content that they read can be. They are not quick to tell people that they have headlines from last month's magazine. The guilty pleasure of these individuals is all about reading gossips and watching entertainment news.

Cancer They have a tendency to shy away from strangers. They like to stay behind the scenes and truly find their voice online. From carefully crafting their online posts to maintaining their blog, they love any hobby that doesn't ask them to leave their house. Their guilty pleasure is about having a stash of sweets that they do not like to share with anyone.

Leo Leo individuals love to treat themselves at times with a new pair of shoes or a coat that is highly expensive. People always admire their taste, but they often tend to lie about how much they have spent on their latest look in order to avoid any shame or embarrassment. Their guilty pleasure lies in letting their hair loose and singing in the shower.

Virgo These individuals are somebody whom everyone goes to about health tips. These individuals tend to find their happiness at work. They have to let their hair down once in a while to stay sane. Their guilty pleasure is all about dancing at home alone to their favourite tunes.

Libra Libra individuals generally let their closest friends see the inside of their closet because even though they have great taste, they can't get rid of anything. They are so indecisive that they convince themselves that maybe one day they would wear the bright pink outfit that they have been hiding in the back of their closet for the past decade. The biggest guilt of these individuals is to shop. They cannot resist the thought of shopping.

Scorpio Scorpio individuals know exactly what they want out of life, but at the same time, they do need some inspiration at times. They are pretty much a social network junkie when they wish to be, as they endlessly scroll through many different images of their dream house or their favourite outfits while looking for motivation as it explains on its own.

Sagittarius Sagittarius individuals love to take some serious personal time out, but they don't take part in traditional lazy days. Their guilty pleasures are all about spending their Sundays dining and exploring things alone. This is something that they take pride in, and still do it most of the times.

Capricorn No matter how disciplined these individuals are in their daily lives, they just need to satisfy their cravings for luxury. They tend to always practice self-control. Their guilty pleasures lie in them spending on expensive chocolates or designer heels.

Aquarius Aquarius individuals are known for their fresh ideas. They are always coming up with new ideas, and try to figure out about people and situations around them. They get incredible satisfaction when they find ways to escape rooms. They love to spend time with their friends but at the same time, they might even secretly go by themselves. The biggest guilty pleasure of Aquarians is to sleep. It is just another way to rebel against society.