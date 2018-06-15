Eid-ul-Fitr, 2018

The beauty of the religion, the generosity of Allah and the celebrations of the festival are all worth experiencing. The month of Ramzan has almost ended and the preparations for Eid are on heights. One of the most largely celebrated festivals throughout the world, Eid-ul-Fitr is the day of love, brotherhood, friendship and a lot of celebrations. It marks the end of Ramzan and the beginning of Shawwal.

Eid Dates

Prevailing the doubts about the Eid date, let us inform you that the much awaited festival will be celebrated on both the days - 15th June as well as 16th June.

Not forgetting to mention, this is not the first time that India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on more than one day. One of the reasons behind it is that since the festival begins after the Moon has been sighted, after the Ramazan fast, the dates of the festival vary, depending on when the Moon is seen in a particular region. So, this year, Eid begins after the Moon appears on 15th of June.

The Ramzan Fast Purifies The Body

It is believed that the Ramzan fasts purify the body, mind as well as the soul of the observer. It brings in respect for the divine and almighty and self knowledge. By observing the month-long fast, people realize the incredibility of Allah and the resources that he has made available for us.

Eid Namaz

Since the days in Islamic calender begin with the sighting of the Moon, Eid is believed to begin with it alone. The next morning, people get up early, take bath, have a meal before the sunrise and go to offer the Namaz in the mosque. It is believed in some communities within Islam that they should not come back via the same route which they followed for going to the mosque. They hug and greet each other after the completion of the prayers. People visit their relatives and celebrate the festival with them.

Eid Feasts

Something that is the most awaited is the feast on Eid. The mouth-watering dishes prepared are the most craved for on Eid. Even before going out for prayers, the rule is to eat something sweet. Dates are the most popular foods had for this purpose. People prepare a menu of delicious dishes from the morning till night. The festive mood stays for the whole day.

Awaited By All

Moreover, the day is celebrated not only among the followers of Islam, but relatives and friends including the non Muslims are invited for the celebration. People get together and observe the festival, irrespective of the religion they belong to. People exchange gifts and play games for the remaining part of the day.

The Beauty In Zakat

The most beautiful part lies in the fact that there is a tradition of offering Zakat, or the donations. Since everybody is not well off, but wants to celebrate the festival, the ancestors have planned it so beautifully that everybody can have a share in the celebrations of the festival because of Zakat.

Zakat actually refers to the donation which everybody is supposed to make on the day of Eid, as per one's ability. This is something which should be done by everybody on Eid, irrespective of their religion. It is made sure that the fellow men should have a share in the celebration too, even if they lack the resources.