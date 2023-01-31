Pregnancy Tips: How To Manage Food Poisoning During Pregnancy? Prenatal oi-Amritha K

During pregnancy, women are more susceptible to food poisoning due to changes in their metabolism and circulation.

The consequences of food poisoning during pregnancy include harm to the baby, early labour, pregnancy loss, and stillbirth. It can, however, be prevented or treated in a number of ways.

Types of food poisoning

Food poisoning can occur in several forms, caused by the following [1]:

Norovirus

Listeria

E. coli

Salmonella

Certain chemicals

All of these conditions can be dangerous during pregnancy if left untreated.

Food Poisoning In Pregnancy

Because the immune system is weaker during pregnancy, it is more difficult for you to fight off germs that could travel on food and cause you discomfort. The bulk of your energy during pregnancy is devoted to growing your baby. Therefore, pregnant women should be careful when choosing what they eat and how it is prepared [2].

Symptoms Of Food Poisoning During Pregnancy

Food poisoning may cause the following symptoms [3]:

An upset stomach

Abdominal cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Fever

Food poisoning symptoms may occur at different times depending on when the person ate the contaminated food and the type of food poisoning he or she has. Food poisoning can present similar symptoms to the flu, such as fever, headache, and body aches.

Complications Of Food Poisoning When Pregnant

Salmonellosis and listeriosis can both cause serious complications for your unborn baby. Listeriosis may cause no symptoms at all, but it can be passed to your baby. Salmonellosis may also result in serious complications, such as meningitis [4].

Dehydration is the most common complication of food poisoning, particularly for mothers. E. coli is also capable of causing kidney damage in some cases.

Treatment Of Food Poisoning During Pregnancy

Among the most common complications of food poisoning is dehydration, resulting from diarrhoea and vomiting. You should increase your water consumption in order to replenish lost fluids. If you are vomiting, start by taking a sip of water until you are able to tolerate liquids. Then increase your intake gradually.

Consume foods such as the following [5]:

Saltine crackers

Toast

Mashed potatoes

Boiled rice

Plain water

Fruit juices diluted with water

Sports drinks with electrolytes

Is there a natural remedy for food poisoning during pregnancy?

Several properties of ginger may relieve nausea and vomiting. Ginger tea may be beneficial to a person experiencing these symptoms [6][7].

When To See A Doctor About Food Poisoning During Pregnancy

Symptoms of food poisoning that require professional treatment include the following [8]:

Indications of dehydration include excessive thirst, dry lips, little or no urine, and dizziness

Uncontrollable vomiting or diarrhoea

Abdominal pain that is severe

A fever higher than 101 F

Stools containing blood or pus

Black or tarry stool

In the event that you experience one or more of these symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately.

Preventing Food Poisoning During Pregnancy

When pregnant, following your doctor's instructions for preparing food is crucial. Avoid foods that are not pregnancy-safe, and follow all of your doctor's instructions.

It is possible to minimise your chances of experiencing food poisoning during pregnancy by taking several precautions.

Separate raw foods from ready-to-eat foods.

Avoid raw or unpasteurized dairy products.

Cook raw meat thoroughly. If necessary, use a meat thermometer. At a high temperature, some harmful bacteria cannot survive.

Before eating fruits and vegetables, make sure that they are thoroughly washed.

Perishable foods should be stored in a safe manner.

Keep an eye out for expiration dates.

To maintain optimum freshness, foods should be stored in the freezer.

On A Final Note...

Pregnant women should pay special attention to food safety. In the worst case scenario, food poisoning may lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature birth. If you suspect you have food poisoning, please contact your physician immediately.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 18:15 [IST]