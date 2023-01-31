Just In
Don't Miss
- News In treat for skygazers, a rare green comet to make closest pass by Earth tomorrow
- Technology Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro Renders Leak: 6.67-Inch Curved OLED Display, SD8 Gen2 SoC Expected
- Sports FIFA Club World Cup 2023 schedule, results, telecast and live stream info; all you need to know
- Movies Is 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' a Copy Of Arjun: The Warrior Prince's Title Song? Internet Believes So
- Finance Tax Saving Mutual Funds or ELSS- Features, Tax Benefits and How to Invest?
- Education SMIT Admission 2023: Registration Started; Check Details Here
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 21,000 - Turbo Loses iMT Gearbox
- Travel Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: An Engineering Marvel
Pregnancy Tips: How To Manage Food Poisoning During Pregnancy?
During pregnancy, women are more susceptible to food poisoning due to changes in their metabolism and circulation.
The consequences of food poisoning during pregnancy include harm to the baby, early labour, pregnancy loss, and stillbirth. It can, however, be prevented or treated in a number of ways.
Types of food poisoning
Food poisoning can occur in several forms, caused by the following [1]:
All of these conditions can be dangerous during pregnancy if left untreated.
Food Poisoning In Pregnancy
Because the immune system is weaker during pregnancy, it is more difficult for you to fight off germs that could travel on food and cause you discomfort. The bulk of your energy during pregnancy is devoted to growing your baby. Therefore, pregnant women should be careful when choosing what they eat and how it is prepared [2].
Symptoms Of Food Poisoning During Pregnancy
Food poisoning may cause the following symptoms [3]:
Food poisoning symptoms may occur at different times depending on when the person ate the contaminated food and the type of food poisoning he or she has. Food poisoning can present similar symptoms to the flu, such as fever, headache, and body aches.
Complications Of Food Poisoning When Pregnant
Salmonellosis and listeriosis can both cause serious complications for your unborn baby. Listeriosis may cause no symptoms at all, but it can be passed to your baby. Salmonellosis may also result in serious complications, such as meningitis [4].
Dehydration is the most common complication of food poisoning, particularly for mothers. E. coli is also capable of causing kidney damage in some cases.
Treatment Of Food Poisoning During Pregnancy
Among the most common complications of food poisoning is dehydration, resulting from diarrhoea and vomiting. You should increase your water consumption in order to replenish lost fluids. If you are vomiting, start by taking a sip of water until you are able to tolerate liquids. Then increase your intake gradually.
Consume foods such as the following [5]:
- Saltine crackers
- Toast
- Mashed potatoes
- Boiled rice
- Plain water
- Fruit juices diluted with water
- Sports drinks with electrolytes
Is there a natural remedy for food poisoning during pregnancy?
Several properties of ginger may relieve nausea and vomiting. Ginger tea may be beneficial to a person experiencing these symptoms [6][7].
When To See A Doctor About Food Poisoning During Pregnancy
Symptoms of food poisoning that require professional treatment include the following [8]:
- Indications of dehydration include excessive thirst, dry lips, little or no urine, and dizziness
- Uncontrollable vomiting or diarrhoea
- Abdominal pain that is severe
- A fever higher than 101 F
- Stools containing blood or pus
- Black or tarry stool
In the event that you experience one or more of these symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately.
Preventing Food Poisoning During Pregnancy
When pregnant, following your doctor's instructions for preparing food is crucial. Avoid foods that are not pregnancy-safe, and follow all of your doctor's instructions.
It is possible to minimise your chances of experiencing food poisoning during pregnancy by taking several precautions.
- Separate raw foods from ready-to-eat foods.
- Avoid raw or unpasteurized dairy products.
- Cook raw meat thoroughly. If necessary, use a meat thermometer. At a high temperature, some harmful bacteria cannot survive.
- Before eating fruits and vegetables, make sure that they are thoroughly washed.
- Perishable foods should be stored in a safe manner.
- Keep an eye out for expiration dates.
- To maintain optimum freshness, foods should be stored in the freezer.
On A Final Note...
Pregnant women should pay special attention to food safety. In the worst case scenario, food poisoning may lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature birth. If you suspect you have food poisoning, please contact your physician immediately.
- wellnessKerala Government Bans Raw Eggs Mayonnaise; Is Mayonnaise Unhealthy? What Are The Alternatives?
- wellnessWoman Orders Biryani Online, Dies After Eating It; Is It Safe To Buy Food Online? Expert Suggestions
- disorders cureFirst Confirmed Case Of Puffer Fish Poisoning In India, Everything You Need To Know
- wellness15 Best Foods To Eat When You Have Stomach Flu
- wellness25 Food To Eat When You Have Food Poisoning
- wellnessFood Poisoning: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- wellnessHow Does Salmonella Bacteria Get Into Eggs
- wellness10 Ways On How To Avoid Getting Food Poisoning
- disorders cureStomach Flu Or Food Poisoning: Which One Do You Have?
- wellness10 Most Common Foods That Could Cause Food Poisoning
- newsHealth Alert: Ready-to-Cook Chicken Contaminated by Deadly Salmonella!
- disorders cureHow To Get Rid Of Botulism (Rare Type Of Food Poisoning)?