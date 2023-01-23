Norovirus Confirmed In Kerala: Symptoms, Prevention And Everything You Need To Know

What Is Norovirus?

Also called the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Noroviruses (NoV) are a genetically diverse group of single-stranded positive-sense RNA, non-enveloped viruses belonging to the family Caliciviridae.

People with norovirus illness can shed billions of virus particles around them. Only a few of them are necessary to make other people sick - exactly 18 virus particles [2].

This stomach can be very unpleasant but usually goes away in about two days. People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The CDC adds that an individual can get norovirus illness many times in your life because there are many different types of noroviruses [3].

And, being infected with one type of norovirus may not protect you against other types; however, it is possible to develop immunity to specific types, and it is not known exactly how long immunity lasts.

What Are The Symptoms Of Norovirus Infection?

Norovirus is the most common cause of vomiting and diarrhoea and foodborne illness. The symptoms of norovirus infection are as follows [4]: