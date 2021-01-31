Just In
Morning Sickness During Second Pregnancy: Effective Tips And Remedies
Second pregnancy? Congratulations. It is natural for you and other around you to perceive that as you had already done it once, the second time will be no different or even easier than the first time.
Doctors point out that your second pregnancy may resemble or differ from your first. The truth is, you might not feel exactly the same this time around - and not just because you don't have the same 'new mom' nerves.
Studies assert that there are a few ways in which a second pregnancy differs physiologically from a first one [1]. As it is the second time around, you are more familiar with the signs and you may find that you can spot them even earlier.
Some tips for morning sickness during second pregnancy that will be covered in this article are,
- How to use ginger for morning sickness
- Dried lime and lemon juice
- Herbal teas
- Portion control
- Skipping fatty and greasy foods.
- Aromatherapy and so on.
First Pregnancy Vs Second Pregnancy
Second pregnancies can feel different from the first. During your second time around, your body will have learnt to manage some of the pregnancy challenges but not all. The symptoms from your first pregnancy may seem more intense the second time and morning sickness falls under this category.
Let's take a look at how you can manage morning sickness during the second pregnancy.
Tips To Manage And Prevent Morning Sickness During Second Pregnancy
While you are pregnant, your body releases the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotrophin). When your placenta controls the body maintenance, hCG levels drop, and your nausea will ease. As it is known, the morning sickness lasts for about 12 to 14 weeks of your pregnancy. During this time, you would feel like repeatedly vomiting [2][3]. Other hormones like oestrogen and thyroxine also affect you while you are pregnant and cause nausea.
(1) 5 Ways To Use Ginger For Morning Sickness During Pregnancy:
Ginger has certain chemicals called gingerols that help in giving relief from nausea. It promotes the secretion of various digestive enzymes that neutralise the stomach acids and aid in a better digestion process [4][5].
- Ginger with lemon, honey and mint: Mix equal amounts of lemon juice, honey and mint. Add a teaspoon of ginger powder to this mixture. Drink this mixture twice in a day, once in the morning and evening to get good relief from morning sickness.
- Ginger tea: Sipping on ginger tea is one of the best remedies to cure morning sickness. The vitamins present in it treat nausea, and thus its regular consumption will help minimise morning sickness to a great extent.
- Ginger tea with ginger root: Ginger tea has antioxidants that help to lower the anxiety and stress levels. Adding crushed ginger root to the tea and mixing it with lemon and honey makes it a perfect drink to treat morning sickness during pregnancy.
- Ginger ale: Ginger ale is an effective way of calming the gastrointestinal tract. It eases the morning sickness; however, make sure not to drink it too often, as it contains a high amount of sugar.
- Ginger with carrot soup: Ginger can also be taken with carrot soup to cure morning sickness in pregnancy. Mix the ginger powder with some carrot soup and drink it every morning to cure morning sickness.
(2) Get Plenty Of Rest
It is important to get a good night's sleep, not just during your first but also your second [6]. You should sleep during the day as well. You could take an eye patch to block the sun rays from your eyes. A maternity pillow will provide your back and neck good rest. In addition to these, make sure to go to bed early and wake up early, giving yourself and your body time to start the day without any rush or stress.
(3) Wake Up Slowly
If you have a habit of getting up with a start, well, you will need to avoid that during your pregnancy. Give your body enough time to move and wake up. Let it get up with ample support. You have a baby inside you. Make sure the baby feels no jerks. This can help ease the feelings of nausea caused by extreme morning sickness.
(4) Eat Right And Eat Well
Another remedy to fight extreme morning sickness is avoiding caffeine. Caffeine might prove to be bad for your health. You should also avoid having fatty or spicy foods that can prove to be bad for your health. Have small portions of healthy food that suits your tastebuds. Have healthy foods that are rich in nutrients. Do not allow your stomach to be empty for long hours because acid accumulation can also cause discomfort and cause you to vomit [7]. Avoid fatty and spicy foods; having salty crackers or a protein snack before getting out of bed in the morning may help the morning sickness [8]. You can also try cold foods (less smell) and carb-rich foods such as baked potatoes, boiled rice etc.
(5) Be Mentally And Physically (Mildly) Active
Morning sickness can make you tired, and you may not want to move around. You would feel like resting on the bed all the while. But a little movement is necessary. Being physically active during your second pregnancy helps improve the symptoms of morning sickness [9]. Keeping yourself busy by reading a book, playing cards, watching television have also been proven to help as it takes your mind off the feelings of nausea [10].
(6) More Fluids, More Fresh Juices
During pregnancy, make sure you have as much fluid as you can. You may not be able to consume water as you should due to morning sickness, but being dehydrated can worsen the issue. So, have as much water as you can. It may be hard to consume eight glasses of water a day while experiencing nausea, so you can try sucking on ice cubes or drinking fresh fruit juice [11]. You can also try out different herbal teas.
(7) Avoid Stress, Try Meditation
Dealing with morning sickness during pregnancy is not easy if you feel too queasy, take the day off. That itself will make you feel better. The stress at work could also lead to morning sickness and can make it difficult for you to be productive. You may try meditation or yoga to combat stress.
(8) Computer Screen Can Worsen It
Some of you may be facing nausea whenever the computer screen flickers. If that's the case, you should try to avoid using the computer completely. But, if you have to use it, make sure you zoom in, make the fonts large and keep the screen at length from your eye. This would help ease the symptoms of extreme morning sickness [12].
(9) Dried Lime
The slices of lemon are burned on a low flame and then dried under the sun. Grind the dried slices into a fine powder. Mix with hot water or have it raw whenever you feel like vomiting. You can also dry the slices of lime directly under the sunlight for 3 to 4 days and then grind them into a powder. This home remedy also helps cure nausea and morning sickness.
Other tips for managing morning sickness in the second pregnancy are as follows [13]:
- Chewing ajwain or carom seeds is believed to help cure vomiting during pregnancy.
- A glass of lemon juice can provide a lot of relief from vomiting during pregnancy.
- When any odour is getting to you, and you feel gagging, smell a fresh scent (lemon/lavender etc.)
- If a particular odour during your morning routine, try avoiding that. If it is the soap you use, buy a different soap.
- Wear loose and comfortable clothing.
How Is Second Pregnancy Different From First Pregnancy?
Here are some of the differences between the first and second pregnancy, where the article will be focusing on the changes in the second pregnancy.
- The bump gets bigger sooner (stomach muscles have already been stretched out once before) [14].
- You may feel the baby kick or move sooner.
- Your chances of having Braxton hicks are more (when the womb contracts and relaxes, also known as false labour pains) [15].
- You are likely to feel more tired.
- Labour and birth take less time (the first stage of labour, lasts an average of 8 hours but for women, who've had a baby before, the average labour is 5 hours).
- Breast tenderness and heaviness may not seem as extreme as your first pregnancy.
- You may experience more back pain as you have looser ligaments around the ovaries and placenta [16].
- Breastfeeding might be easier.
- More severe haemorrhoids.
- For some women, the morning sickness can be worse the second time around.
What Are The Similarities Between First Pregnancy And Second Pregnancy?
During the second time around, while some symptoms can change, some potentially recognisable symptoms are likely to pop up again in your second pregnancy; and they are as follows:
- High blood pressure
- Preeclampsia (blood pressure disorder that usually occurs in the second or third trimester)
- Gestational diabetes
- Bleeding gums
- Premature birth
- Postpartum depression
On A Final Note…
Every pregnancy is different. However, the second time around, you have the amazing benefit and comfort of familiarity, you sort of know what to expect and what not to expect. Hope these tips can help you through your journey to motherhood.
Note: Talk to your doctor before incorporating any tips/suggestions into your diet/schedule etc.