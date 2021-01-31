Morning Sickness During Second Pregnancy: Effective Tips And Remedies Prenatal oi-Amritha K

Second pregnancy? Congratulations. It is natural for you and other around you to perceive that as you had already done it once, the second time will be no different or even easier than the first time.

Doctors point out that your second pregnancy may resemble or differ from your first. The truth is, you might not feel exactly the same this time around - and not just because you don't have the same 'new mom' nerves.

Studies assert that there are a few ways in which a second pregnancy differs physiologically from a first one [1]. As it is the second time around, you are more familiar with the signs and you may find that you can spot them even earlier.

Some tips for morning sickness during second pregnancy that will be covered in this article are,

How to use ginger for morning sickness

Dried lime and lemon juice

Herbal teas

Portion control

Skipping fatty and greasy foods.

Aromatherapy and so on.

First Pregnancy Vs Second Pregnancy

Second pregnancies can feel different from the first. During your second time around, your body will have learnt to manage some of the pregnancy challenges but not all. The symptoms from your first pregnancy may seem more intense the second time and morning sickness falls under this category.

Let's take a look at how you can manage morning sickness during the second pregnancy.