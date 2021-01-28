Just In
- 1 hr ago Aditi Rao Hydari, Jasmin Bhasin, And Other Divas Have Outfit Ideas If You Are Thinking Of Mall-Outing
-
- 2 hrs ago On Shruti Haasan’s Birthday, Her Elegant As Well As Stunning Saree Looks From Instagram One Must Check Out!
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 28 January 2021
- 17 hrs ago Are Papayas A Healthy Choice For People With Diabetes?
Don't Miss
- Movies Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Son Ravie’s 2nd Birthday; Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar & Others Attend Bash [Pics]
- Sports Ahura Racing's Anushriya Gulati wins rare double in National Racing Championship
- News Full list of MHA’s latest COVID-19 guidelines
- Technology Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Could Happen In Mid-February
- Finance FDI Inflows Rose 22% In April-November 2020; Equity FDI Highest Ever
- Automobiles 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price & Changes Leaked Ahead Of Expected Launch This Month
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-3, Check Region-wise Links
- Travel February 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Natural Ways To Tighten Loose Skin After Pregnancy
Pregnancy affects your body in several ways, and your skin too takes the hit. While most of these changes go away after delivery, some, such as loose skin, stay on. Sagging skin over the tummy might take some time to vanish. This is because the muscles in that area tend to stretch well during pregnancy to protect the growing foetus.
That is, as the baby grows in size inside a mother's uterus, her body, especially the lower abdominal area, breasts and buttocks expand. The stretching of skin at a rapid rate may cause the skin to lose its elasticity, thereby becoming loose and saggy after the childbirth.
Did You Know Eating Papaya, Aloe Vera And Pineapple Can Cause Miscarriage in Early Pregnancy?
Some natural ways can help tighten the loose skin and do not forget; your body just went through a major transition - give yourself some time. Read on to know how to tighten loose skin after pregnancy.
1. Drink (A Little Bit More) Water Regularly
One simple and important remedy to treat sagging skin is to increase the intake of water. Ensure that you drink plenty of water before and after childbirth, as water boosts your skin elasticity and prevents sagging. Water also elevates your metabolic rate and allows you to burn more fat [1].
Experts recommend drinking 14-16 cups of water every day, compared to the usual 14 cups per day (for women) [2].
2. Eat More Protein
In your efforts to tighten loose stomach skin after pregnancy, you should try to build your body muscles. Increase in muscles can tighten the skin automatically. Consuming protein-enriched food can help build muscles and supply your body with essential nutrients essential for your body, especially after giving birth [3]. Include foods such as beans, seafood, lean meats, eggs, and soy products.
3. Use Body Massage Oils/Lotions
Get a messaging lotion that has the goodness of collagen and vitamins K, A, E, and C, as these are very effective in tightening the skin on the belly, especially after pregnancy. They also improve the circulation of blood throughout the belly area. Message twice every day to get the best results. You can also use body oils such as plant-based oil with antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties, such as almond oil, to help with stretch marks [4][5].
Benefits Of Mindful Eating And Ways To Make Your Mealtime A Healthy And Rewarding Experience
4. Try Strength Training
You should take up strength training as your regular exercise, as it helps to firm your skin as well as benefits in preventing sagging skin. Strength training stimulates muscular contraction, which helps build strength, further helping generate new cells and tissues in the body [6]. Some easy strength training exercises include sit-ups and push-ups, yoga, planks (not that easy), or join a Pilates class [7].
5. Do Cardio Exercises
You can try doing cardiovascular exercises at least 3 to 5 days in a week for tightening the loose skin around your tummy [8]. Doing cardio exercises such as swimming, brisk walking, riding a bike, jogging etc. can help tone your muscles and burn fat. You can talk to your physical instructor about the exercises and their duration. However, doing them for 20 minutes every day is ideal (generally) [9].
6. Exfoliate Your Skin
Exfoliating can help tighten your skin and maintain firmness. The saggy skin in the belly area and breast can be managed with exfoliating the area with a scrub. Scrubbing not only helps to remove dead cells, but it also aids to boost the blood circulation in the body, thus preventing the skin from sagging.
Meditation For Beginners: 13 Tips To Make Meditation Easier
Some other tips you can try for tightening loose skin after delivery are as follows:
(7) Try a skin wrap or a body cocoon at a spa; it is a spa treatment created to enhance skin health and appearance.
(8) Breastfeed your baby; it reduces fat-storing in the body and may help tighten loose skin [10].
(9) Maintain a healthy state of mind; changes in your body may frustrate you but keep in mind that you need to take it one day at a time and remind yourself to be patient (practice deep breathing when you feel yourself getting frustrated).
(10) Try collagen supplements; talk to your doctor if you choose to add a collagen supplement to your diet [11].
(11) Add beta-carotene in your diet, such as carrots, broccoli, grapefruit, and apricots etc.
(12) Get plenty of sleep [12].
On A Final Note…
The changes that your body undergoes during pregnancy are nothing to be ashamed of or be concerned about - it is natural. However, if you wish to get rid of some that sagging skin, try out these steps and/or talk to your doctor if there is a need for surgery to remove the excess skin.