Natural Ways To Tighten Loose Skin After Pregnancy

1. Drink (A Little Bit More) Water Regularly One simple and important remedy to treat sagging skin is to increase the intake of water. Ensure that you drink plenty of water before and after childbirth, as water boosts your skin elasticity and prevents sagging. Water also elevates your metabolic rate and allows you to burn more fat [1]. Experts recommend drinking 14-16 cups of water every day, compared to the usual 14 cups per day (for women) [2].

2. Eat More Protein In your efforts to tighten loose stomach skin after pregnancy, you should try to build your body muscles. Increase in muscles can tighten the skin automatically. Consuming protein-enriched food can help build muscles and supply your body with essential nutrients essential for your body, especially after giving birth [3]. Include foods such as beans, seafood, lean meats, eggs, and soy products.

3. Use Body Massage Oils/Lotions Get a messaging lotion that has the goodness of collagen and vitamins K, A, E, and C, as these are very effective in tightening the skin on the belly, especially after pregnancy. They also improve the circulation of blood throughout the belly area. Message twice every day to get the best results. You can also use body oils such as plant-based oil with antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties, such as almond oil, to help with stretch marks [4][5].

4. Try Strength Training You should take up strength training as your regular exercise, as it helps to firm your skin as well as benefits in preventing sagging skin. Strength training stimulates muscular contraction, which helps build strength, further helping generate new cells and tissues in the body [6]. Some easy strength training exercises include sit-ups and push-ups, yoga, planks (not that easy), or join a Pilates class [7].

5. Do Cardio Exercises You can try doing cardiovascular exercises at least 3 to 5 days in a week for tightening the loose skin around your tummy [8]. Doing cardio exercises such as swimming, brisk walking, riding a bike, jogging etc. can help tone your muscles and burn fat. You can talk to your physical instructor about the exercises and their duration. However, doing them for 20 minutes every day is ideal (generally) [9].

6. Exfoliate Your Skin Exfoliating can help tighten your skin and maintain firmness. The saggy skin in the belly area and breast can be managed with exfoliating the area with a scrub. Scrubbing not only helps to remove dead cells, but it also aids to boost the blood circulation in the body, thus preventing the skin from sagging. Some other tips you can try for tightening loose skin after delivery are as follows: (7) Try a skin wrap or a body cocoon at a spa; it is a spa treatment created to enhance skin health and appearance. (8) Breastfeed your baby; it reduces fat-storing in the body and may help tighten loose skin [10]. (9) Maintain a healthy state of mind; changes in your body may frustrate you but keep in mind that you need to take it one day at a time and remind yourself to be patient (practice deep breathing when you feel yourself getting frustrated). (10) Try collagen supplements; talk to your doctor if you choose to add a collagen supplement to your diet [11]. (11) Add beta-carotene in your diet, such as carrots, broccoli, grapefruit, and apricots etc. (12) Get plenty of sleep [12].