10 Effective Home Remedies For Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension)

Blood pressure is nothing but the pressure of the blood against the walls of the arteries. The normal blood pressure range is 120/80 mm Hg (or less than 140/90), which is essential for proper blood circulation. When your blood pressure is marked below 1000 mm Hg systolic or 60 mm Hg diastol (less than 100/60 mm Hg), it is considered as low blood pressure or that you have hypotension. It means that the pressure of blood against the walls is low to supply oxygen to the body tissues. This condition is known as hypotension in medical terms [1] .

Hypotension or low blood pressure can cause dizziness, vomiting sensation and fainting. In severe cases, low blood pressure is life-threatening. In the event of hypotension, your brain fails to get an adequate supply of blood and cause fainting. The condition is caused by various reasons, such as heart problems, endocrine problems, dehydration, and lack of nutrients in diet, medications, blood loss or pregnancy[2] [3] .

Did you know that there are certain foods and drinks which help increase our blood pressure instantly? The best part is, you need not search for it, they are readily available in your own kitchen.

Check out these foods and drinks that provide an instant cure for low blood pressure.

Herbal And Kitchen Remedies For Low Blood Pressure

Have a look at the following natural remedies to deal with hypotension and its symptoms [4] [5] [6] [7] [8] [9] [10] .

1. Water

The first remedy for low blood pressure is drinking water. Sometimes, low blood pressure could be due to dehydration. If your body has lost fluids either through heat, vomiting or urination then drink water and hydrate yourself immediately. You can also consume fruits that contain water such as watermelon, orange etc.

2. Black coffee

If you feel that your blood pressure is low and you feel kind of dizzy, drink about half a cup of strong coffee. The caffeine present in dark coffee helps to increase blood pressure instantly.

3. Beetroot juice

The raw juice of beet-root is extremely helpful in increasing blood pressure. Take a cup of raw beetroot juice twice a day. Continue the remedy for at least one week to get the benefit. This is one of the best home remedies for low blood pressure or hypotension.

4. Pomegranate

One of the most used natural remedies for hypotension, these ruby reds can help improve your blood pressure levels. You can consume it in different ways to maintain blood pressure. Eat it as a fruit or you can have it in the juice form as well.

5. Raisin

Rich in potassium, these are one of the best solutions for low blood pressure. Soak about 10-20 raisins in water overnight. Eat the raisins in the morning as well as drink the water in which it was soaked. Continue for about a week.

6. Salt

This is one of the rapid home remedies for low blood pressure or hypotension. Include more salt or salty foods in your diet, as it helps to increase the blood pressure. Take a glass of water and add a ½ teaspoon of salt into it. Drink this twice a day, if you are constantly having low blood pressure.

7. Honey

It is one of the best natural remedies for low blood pressure or hypotension. If you are feeling dizzy due to low blood pressure take honey to get an instant effect. Mix two tablespoons of honey in a glass of water. Add a pinch of salt into it and drink this mix.

8. Almond milk

Consuming this can help increase your low blood pressure levels. The presence of essential fats such as Omega-3 fatty acids aids your body to regain blood sugar balance.

9. Basil leaves

This herbal remedy is very effective in curing low blood pressure. Basil has various medicinal properties. Crush 10-15 leaves of holy basil. Strain the juice of the leaves and mix this juice with one teaspoon of honey. Have it in empty stomach in the morning.

10. Licorice

Used in traditional medicine to raise blood pressure in people with hypotension, liquorice root is beneficial for managing hypotension. It has adaptogenic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Note: Before using these home remedies and incorporating it into your daily diet, consult a doctor.

