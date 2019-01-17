Mum Spots Her Dead Son’s Ghost On A Kitchen CCTV

There is a no more significant loss than a parent losing their child in a tragedy or due to illness. It takes a toll on the family to move on with their lives unless the gone person makes their presence felt!
This is one such case of a young boy, who had died due to an overdose of a drug. He made his presence felt in his house.
Check out the entire details about the mother and daughter who claim that they saw their dead son/brother in their kitchen as the whole incident was captured on the CCTV present inside the house.
A 'Transparent' Figure Triggered The Camera Sensor
The mother Jennifer Hodge had been in bed watching TV with her daughter Lauren. She received a notification on her phone, and it read that a person was spotted in the entryway.
The Spooky Experience
They apparently got a notification on the mobile phone while the woman was watching TV in her room along with her daughter. When the duo watched the footage, they were shocked to see the dead son's ghost wandering around in the kitchen!
The Image Looked Like Their Lost Child
When the duo opened the image, they were shocked to see a male figure that had a beard, and it looked just like their son and brother Robbie. Apparently, he had died two years earlier due to a drug overdose.
The Mother Believes…
When the mother-daughter rushed to the kitchen to find out if there was a breakthrough they were amused as there was no evidence of any break-in. The image of the male figure which she claims to be her son was clear with white pyjamas strolling in the family kitchen. Hence the grief-ridden mother believes that it's a sign her son is at peace.
What do you think of this? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
