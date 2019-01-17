ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Mum Spots Her Dead Son’s Ghost On A Kitchen CCTV

By

There is a no more significant loss than a parent losing their child in a tragedy or due to illness. It takes a toll on the family to move on with their lives unless the gone person makes their presence felt!

This is one such case of a young boy, who had died due to an overdose of a drug. He made his presence felt in his house.

mum finds her dead son on CCTV

Check out the entire details about the mother and daughter who claim that they saw their dead son/brother in their kitchen as the whole incident was captured on the CCTV present inside the house.

Array

A 'Transparent' Figure Triggered The Camera Sensor

The mother Jennifer Hodge had been in bed watching TV with her daughter Lauren. She received a notification on her phone, and it read that a person was spotted in the entryway.

Most Read: ‘Ghost' Caught On Camera; Haunting Images From A High School

Array

The Spooky Experience

They apparently got a notification on the mobile phone while the woman was watching TV in her room along with her daughter. When the duo watched the footage, they were shocked to see the dead son's ghost wandering around in the kitchen!

Array

The Image Looked Like Their Lost Child

When the duo opened the image, they were shocked to see a male figure that had a beard, and it looked just like their son and brother Robbie. Apparently, he had died two years earlier due to a drug overdose.

Most Read: WHAT!! CCTV Footage Shows Restaurant Owner Urinating In Rival's Soup

Array

The Mother Believes…

When the mother-daughter rushed to the kitchen to find out if there was a breakthrough they were amused as there was no evidence of any break-in. The image of the male figure which she claims to be her son was clear with white pyjamas strolling in the family kitchen. Hence the grief-ridden mother believes that it's a sign her son is at peace.

Most Read: Viral Video Of A Couple Who Made Love In Public!

What do you think of this? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue