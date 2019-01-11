Mum Fed Her NewBorn Child With Calcium Dose And This Happened!

Parents who have premature kids have many challenges and tasks that they need to be prepared with. The oncoming challenges and having patience is something that the parents need to develop.
One such case is that of a woman who has apparently fed her child with excess calcium supplements and as a result of her child now suffers from kidney failure!
Check out the details of this bizarre incident...
The Child Was Rushed To The Hospital
It is reported that the child was rushed to a hospital after her mother noticed that the child's urine contained traces of blood. After an ultrasound examination is done, the doctor found that the child had nine kidney stones in both of her kidneys!
The Medics Revealed
According to the medics, the child's reports revealed that the child had 9 stones in both her kidneys and the most massive stone has a volume of 2 cm. The report showed that some of the kidney stones had even blocked the upper and lower part of the ureter of the child. As a result, the little girl suffered from hydronephrosis, which is a condition that defines the swelling of the kidneys.
The Doctors Could Not Understand The Condition
The doctors were confused about the child's condition as it was highly impossible for a 22-month-old child to suffer from so many kidney stones.
The Mother Confessed To Overfeeding The Child With…
The mother confessed that she had been feeding her child with excess calcium overdose by mixing them with her milk and feeding the child. Since the child had not developed teeth, the mother had apparently included fish oil in the little girl's diet! Luckily the girl has been treated and is off medicine now.
What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Can Upper Caste Reservation Negate SP-BSP Combine In UP
-
- Suspended Pandya, Rahul To Miss First ODI, May Miss The Entire Series Against Australia
- New Maruti WagonR Vs Old WagonR — What Is The Difference?
- Nvidia RTX 2060 FE Review: One For All And All The Pros Of RTX In One
- Infosys Profit Declines 30%, Announces Share Buyback At Rs 800/Share
- Ranveer Gives ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’ To PM Modi!
- Sonam & Rhea's Latest Traditional Outfits Will Leave You Ivory-inspired And Speechless
- Reasons To Visit Yavatmal: The Tucked Away Gem In Maharashtra - Tempted Yet?