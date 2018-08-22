This Puppy Ice Cream Is 'Too Real' To Eat

Ice creams are something that you would love to relish and enjoy eating. But what happens when the ice creams are shaped in some of the cute shapes and structures? Would you dare to eat them?

One such is this case of a restaurant in the southern city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan where the customers are served ice cream in the shape of Shar-Pei puppies.

These puppies are on the menu at a restaurant in Taiwan, and it makes customers take pictures and tuck into the life-like ice cream.

These Shar-Pei ice cream puppies look almost too real. They are made from chocolate, milk tea or peanut-flavoured ice cream.

To give a realistic look to the ice cream, the recipe is tweaked so that the effect of the hair-like frost on top of the puppy is achieved.

The ice cream is later frozen at minus 30 degrees Celsius as this is something that will keep the ice cream in shape. This helps the staff to colour the puppies' eyes with chocolate sauce. This process is done before the wrinkled features of the dog start melting.

All thanks to social media, the restaurant is struggling hard to keep up with the demand as it can only make a 100 per day.

With this crazy trend going viral, would you still try eating this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

