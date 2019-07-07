ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hong Kong Woman Loses 10 Years Of Memory Due To Constipation

    By Nia

    Short-term memory loss can be related to several health conditions. Understanding the reasons and causes of short-term memory loss can be tough.

    In this article, we are sharing the details of the bizarre case of a woman who had lost her memory of 10 years.

    Constipation

    The woman, who hails from Hong Kong, has been reportedly suffering from short-term amnesia. As a result, she was unable to remember anything of her life for the last 10 years. Doctors reveal that she suffered from this rare condition after she strained too hard on the toilet due to constipation.

    Most of us know that straining too hard while trying to move bowels has its own set of side effects. Some of these side-effects include dizziness and headache.

    On the other hand, there are cases where people have even suffered from life-threatening conditions like stroke.

    But, however, according to the Chinese social media, this case of a woman facing short term memory loss can be added to the list of possible dangers associated with overstraining yourself on the toilet.

    Experts further reveal that this particular side-effect may be caused due to the lack of oxygen to certain parts of the brain.

    Revealing further details of the woman's condition, doctors said that the woman had strained too hard while she was trying to empty the stool and had apparently ended up losing most of her memories from the last 10 years.

    The woman was lucky as the short-term memory she suffered from lasted only for a period of about 8 hours!

    According to the woman's family member, the woman was suffering from constipation for a while and she had spent a long time in the toilet. They claimed that when she came out of the bathroom, she appeared to have forgotten most of the things that happened in her life for over 10 years!

    She was later taken to the hospital as her family thought that there was something wrong with her. The medics conducted several tests on the woman and concluded that the woman's brain activity was normal and she would have suffered from the short-term memory loss after her constipation.

    When the story was shared online, there were many people who dismissed the whole thing as fake. But that is not the case as the neurosurgeons explained how the pressure on bowel movement cuts off the oxygen to the brain and results in something bizarre like this!

    More CONSTIPATION News

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue