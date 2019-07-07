Hong Kong Woman Loses 10 Years Of Memory Due To Constipation Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Short-term memory loss can be related to several health conditions. Understanding the reasons and causes of short-term memory loss can be tough.

In this article, we are sharing the details of the bizarre case of a woman who had lost her memory of 10 years.

The woman, who hails from Hong Kong, has been reportedly suffering from short-term amnesia. As a result, she was unable to remember anything of her life for the last 10 years. Doctors reveal that she suffered from this rare condition after she strained too hard on the toilet due to constipation.

Most of us know that straining too hard while trying to move bowels has its own set of side effects. Some of these side-effects include dizziness and headache.

On the other hand, there are cases where people have even suffered from life-threatening conditions like stroke.

But, however, according to the Chinese social media, this case of a woman facing short term memory loss can be added to the list of possible dangers associated with overstraining yourself on the toilet.

Experts further reveal that this particular side-effect may be caused due to the lack of oxygen to certain parts of the brain.

Revealing further details of the woman's condition, doctors said that the woman had strained too hard while she was trying to empty the stool and had apparently ended up losing most of her memories from the last 10 years.

The woman was lucky as the short-term memory she suffered from lasted only for a period of about 8 hours!

According to the woman's family member, the woman was suffering from constipation for a while and she had spent a long time in the toilet. They claimed that when she came out of the bathroom, she appeared to have forgotten most of the things that happened in her life for over 10 years!

She was later taken to the hospital as her family thought that there was something wrong with her. The medics conducted several tests on the woman and concluded that the woman's brain activity was normal and she would have suffered from the short-term memory loss after her constipation.

When the story was shared online, there were many people who dismissed the whole thing as fake. But that is not the case as the neurosurgeons explained how the pressure on bowel movement cuts off the oxygen to the brain and results in something bizarre like this!