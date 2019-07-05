ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man Undergoes Several Surgeries To Attain Skull Face

    By Nia

    There is a thin line between passion and craze. If you have a passion or a desired goal in life which seems out of the world, then you might be crazy and insane.

    This article is about one such man who was always fascinated by skulls to such an extent that he decided to look like a real skull indeed!

    Skull Face
    Image courtesy: Eric Hincapie

    Check out his unusual story.

    Kalaca Skull is a 22-year-old famous tattoo artist from Colombia. He has been making headlines all over the world for his extreme looks for which he had to undergo extreme surgical procedures.

    The young tattoo artist claimed that since he was a kid, he was always fascinated by skulls. But he decided to start turning his face into a real skull after his mum's death. Apparently, his mum had not approved of the idea while she was alive, this is why he did not do it initially.

    The artist had to undergo several procedures to look like a perfect skull. He had to remove the lower half of his nose as skulls don't have noses! Since skulls don't have ears either, he got most of his ear lobes cut off as well! He even got his tongue split and got it tattooed to an unnatural blue-grey colour.

    To look perfect, this insane artist even got large black eye-sockets tattooed around his eyes, and large teeth as well. He also got a hollow space tattoo created between the mandible and maxilla.

    Well according to reports, Kalaca Skull is the first person in Colombia who had voluntarily undergone nose and ears mutilation. This decision of his is believed to have attracted the attention of the media.

    He had to face a lot of criticism from the public as they failed to understand his weird passion of looking like a skull!

    Despite the criticism, he has plans of undergoing a few more other procedures. He claims this transformation to be a dream come true for him!

    More TATTOO News

    Read more about: tattoo bizarre weird viral stories
    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue