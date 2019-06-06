ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 Weird Addictions That Are Shockingly Real

    By Nia

    Addiction can be defined as a mental illness. One can have addiction to anything. It could be people binge-eating crappy food or even drinking too much.

    Researchers claim that addiction can make your brain feel happy due to the release of certain chemicals. Hence giving up these addictions can be quite tricky.

    But there are some addictions that are really shocking. Check them.

    Array

    Drinking Human Blood

    A woman named Julia Caples from Pennsylvania claims she's addicted to drinking up human blood every day for the last 30 years. She believes it makes her feel alive and keeps her beautiful.

    Array

    Tanning Often

    People really do have tanning addiction! There are several cases of people who are reported to visit a tanning salon for more than 8 to 10 times a month! The scary fact about tanning addiction is that the person will have withdrawal symptoms when they stop tanning.

    Array

    Drinking Pee

    Drinking pee is one of the most shocking addictions that people can have. According to a report a woman in her late 50s claimed that she loves drinking her own pee. She also revealed in an interview that she loves her pee so much that she washes her eyes, sinuses, and teeth too with it!

    Array

    Pulling Hair

    Pulling hair is found to be an impulse control disorder. People who have this condition have an overwhelming urge to pull out their hair from any body parts. They also experience high levels of anxiety unless and until they pull out some hair.

    Array

    Video Game Addiction

    Video game addiction is real and it is characterized by compulsive game playing. People with this addiction tend to withdraw themselves from reality and real relationships and focus on their gaming world.

    Array

    Eating Glass

    Hyalophagia is the term used for addiction to eating glass. Individuals who are addicted to eating glass claim that they enjoy the attention that they seek.

    Array

    Eating Mud/Dirt

    Eating mud or dirt is a serious addiction. The other name of this addiction is Pica Disorder. Generally, this addiction is seen among kids.

    Array

    Eating Chalk

    Eating chalk is quite common between both children and adults. Even though this addiction is labelled to be non-toxic, it is dangerous. Researchers claim that during the manufacture of chalk several ingredients are mixed in the mixture of the chalk. It can be anything from rat poop and bugs to metal shavings as well!

    More WEIRD News

    Read more about: strange weird
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue