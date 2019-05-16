He Inserted Motorcycle's Handle Grip Inside His Wife's Private Parts Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Men abusing women is not new and we hear so many cases every day. The only thing that has changed is how destructive and abusive they have become over a period of time.

Once the Nirbhaya case happened, people cried on how inhuman the rapists were with her.

But if we look at the rape stats of the nation, we can only see that the number increases with each passing day and the abusive methods are worse.

Here is one such case of a woman who was abused by her husband because she questioned his fidelity. The answer that she got was brutal - he inserted a motorcycle handle grip inside her vagina!

This incident happened two years ago in Indore, India, and no one knew about it as the wife was scared that her husband would kill her if she complained about the abuse that she went through.

The woman would not have even reported the case, but all thanks to her deteriorating health, she had to get herself checked and doctors were shocked upon discovering a handle grip inside her abdomen.

The medics then immediately removed the plastic grip that had been pushed right up woman's uterus, urine bladder and it touched her small intestine.

The cops have now arrested the husband as the case came into limelight. This case is a haunting reminder of how many women are silently getting abused and not sharing it with the world.

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.