Weird Sex Organs & Deformities That People Have Been Reported With

Man With A Decade-long Erection!

Can you imagine a man named Charles Lennon had a penile implant surgery to treat his impotency condition; however, had to struggle with another completely strange situation. He was left with a long erection, which lasted for a decade, the worst that happened to him was that he could not get the implant removed because of his health condition. He filed a lawsuit against the doctors and did win the case, but the poor man could not get rid of his condition.

You May Also Like To Read:Odd Couples Who Define That Love Is Beyond Looks!

Woman With 2 Vaginas!

As a teen, Hazel Jones experienced extremely painful menstrual cramps and heavy bleeding. When she started having sex, she realised it was more painful and she visited a doctor who was stunned when they discovered that Hazel had two sets of sex organs! She apparently had two vaginas, two uteruses and four ovaries! Her condition is known as "uterus didelphys" and it is said that it is an extremely rare condition. Doctors told her that they could remove one set of organs; but Hazel is happy with her extra pair of sex organs as well!

Man With 2 Penises!

This condition is called "diphallia," and it affects about 1 in 5.5 million men. The unnamed man had reported to stay anonymous but revealed the world about his condition by sharing the pictures and reports. He apparently educates people about his rare condition and how he deals with two erections at the same time and lot more!

The Woman Without A Vagina!

Do you know that one in 4000 women around the world is born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome? It means that they don't have a vagina! In most cases, absence of a vagina is not considered to be dangerous, as the women do not have a functioning uterus. But in cases where the uterus is working, it can be considered to be life-threatening, as the menstruation still occurs and there is no place where the blood can go to! And hence is very difficult to be expelled out.

Also Read:Weird Marriage Traditions Around The World

The Man Born With A Womb!

A man named as 'Rob' was shocked when the doctors told him he has fully-functional female reproductive organs! This occurs in as many as 1 in 1000 births. Though Rob has normal male genitals, he also has a uterus, cervix, ovaries and fallopian tubes. His condition is known as persistent Müllerian duct syndrome. After the doctors revealed to him about his condition, Rob planned to get a hysterectomy done to lead a regular life.

A Man With 3 Testicles

A man shared his story of suffering from a rare condition known as "polyorchidism," which means he's got three testicles. It is a very rare condition and only 200 cases have been reported till now from all over the world!