Paramahansa Yogananda: Priceless Quotes To Be Treasured And Remembered

Paramahansa Yogananda, born as Mukunda Lal Ghosh in Gorakhpur, India, to a Bengali lineage, grew up from a questioning thinker to a Spiritual revolutionary and stalwart through his encounters with spiritual gurus who influenced his tapasya. After becoming a monk, he propounded the Kriya yoga meditation and showed how a man's inherent desire to be free of shackles of the world can be realized through spiritual practice over the years. He had rewarding spiritual experiences which he conveys through anecdotes in his writing and records his learnings under the nineteenth-century Stalwart Lahiri Mahasaya and depicts through accounts of his travel across America, the tenets he wanted to disseminate through his teachings in USA. Here are some of his quotes from his several works to keep you spiritually engaged in satsang at this hour.

1. Be as simple as you can be; you will be astonished to see how uncomplicated and happy your life can become. [1]

2. "Do not do what you want, and then you may end up doing what you like.

3. "Everytime, tomorrow is determined by today.

4. "Learn the art of living right. Joy is the best thing to have."

5. "Live in this moment and quietly see the beauty around you. Leave the future to take care of itself.

6. "The power of unfulfilled desires is the root of all man's slavery" [2]

7. "The secret of being mentally and physically healthy is not to ruminate over the past, be troubled about the future, but to live here and the now in a wise and sincere manner.

8. "Before starting any important work, sit quietly, calm yourself thoroughly in thoughts and senses and meditate deeply. The ultimate power of the spirit will give you the required guidance.

9. "Having lots of money while not having inner peace is like dying of thirst while bathing in the ocean."[3]

10. "Failure is the best time to begin your venture again so that it results in success this time.

11. "Kindness is the light that removes the barriers set up between souls, and nations.

12. "There is a magnet in your heart that will attract true friends. That magnet is unselfishness, thinking of others first; when you learn to live for others, they will live for you."[4]

13. "Do not fear anything. Do not hate anyone. Be loving, sensing the love and presence of god in every one. Desire for his constant presence within your soul. This is how you live in this world.

14. "Follow the ideal of brotherhood and not just preach it.

15. "Making others happy, through kindness of speech and sincerity of right advice, is a sign of true greatness. To hurt another soul by sarcastic words, looks, or suggestions, is despicable."[5]

16. Most of them are judgmental towards others and overlook their faults. Actually if the opposite is practiced, it would be better.

17. "God is simple. It is everything around him that is complex.

18. "Ordinary love is selfish, darkly rooted in desires and satisfactions. Divine love is without condition, without boundary, without change. The flux of the human heart is gone forever at the transfixing touch of pure love."[6]

19. "If you dont invite God to be a part of your revelry and good times, he wont be there with you in your bad times.

20. "If you keep thinking evil, you will yourself look ugly.

21. It is mark of lack of faith if you think you are limited in your capacities. If you really trust god, you dont need to be anxious about anything.

22. "Stillness is the altar of spirit."[7]

23. "At all times, during all the daily activities, my soul keeps singing gods name which others do not hear.

24. "Persistence will certainly pay off in the end.

25. "Burn your past karma in the cauldron of divine wisdom so that it does not germinate again.

26. "Since you alone are responsible for your thoughts, only you can change them."[8]

27. "Be settled in the centre of your being which is nothing but calm and peace.

28. "The wave is the same as the ocean, but it is not the ocean in its entirety. Similarly we are eternal parts of an eternal spirit. He can exist without us, but we cannot exist without him.

29. "By feeling the divine happiness in your soul, you are carrying a portable heaven with you.

30. "Your Spine is your Body's Battery. Keep it Charged!"[9]

31. "The human mind is just a spark of the almighty. Whatever your mind believes very intensely, it would immediately come to pass.

32. "Behind the dismal dark of your closed eyes, lies the kingdom of God. it is your peace that can open its first gate.

33. "A self realized man deeply impacts the world with his spiritual vibrations and he is not affected by what is going on around him.

34. "There is a fixed time for every thing to happen. For every purpose of heaven there is a fixed time to manifest.

35. "You do not have to struggle to reach God, but you do have to struggle to tear away the self-created veil that hides him from you"[10]

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 18:30 [IST]