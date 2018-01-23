Odd Couples Who Define That Love Is Beyond Looks!

Tom Robinson And Sue Brearly

Tom was one of the most famous gay men in Britain. He had his share of fame when he sang the song "Glad To Be Gay," which was a national anthem in the gay community for almost 10 years. Then, he met ‘Sue Brearley', a woman and the couple fell in love. Though he claims that despite falling in love with a woman, he is still a homosexual. The couple are still married and also have children together.

Image Courtesy: Bothways

Joelison Fernandes da Silva And Evem Medeiros

This couple surely deserve to top the list of the odd couples. Joelison is a 7 feet 8 inches tall man. He had spent half his life in hiding because he was ashamed of his height. But despite his uniqueness, he found the love of his life and is married to her. His wife Evem's height is 3 foot smaller than him. He became quite a bit of a celebrity in Brazil. Joelison says of Evem: ‘The day I saw her I think it was love at first sight.'

Image Courtesy: Pinterest

Amazon Amanda And Sergio Miranda

Amazon Amanda is a wrestler by profession. She is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. She found love in one of her biggest fans, who is a 5-foot-3-inches man named Sergio Miranda of New Jersey. Sergio revealed that he has "always had a fascination with big women,"while on the other hand, Amanda loves short guys, as she feels they ‘try harder to please her.'

Image Courtesy

Charity Pierce And Tony Sauer

This pair is a sheer example of true love. Charity suffers from obesity and Tony is her soon to be fiancée whom she met through her daughter. The couple are madly in love and as reports suggest, Charity is in all plans to shed her extra kilos before the D-day.

Image Courtesy: WikiFeet

Anton Kraft And China Bell

Anton Kraft is a dwarf and is said to be the strongest man in the world. He is just 4 feet 4 inches tall. He had earlier claimed that he loves to date women who are one foot taller than him. But love finds its place in some of the weirdest ways and Anton found love in China Bell, who is a transgender woman from Florida and stands 6 feet 3 inches. Apparently, their love story started when China found Anton's weightlifting to be very sexy and was simply bowled over by his workout sessions!

Image Courtesy

Woody Allen And Soon-Yi Previn

This couple will surely raise your eyebrows, as the couple were a father-daughter duo who turned into husband and wife! Soon-Yi Previn was apparently the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, with whom Woody was in a relationship with from a couple of years. Love blossomed between the two and the couple married and now they have adopted two children together!

Image Courtesy: Twitter