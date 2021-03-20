What Are The Benefits Of Cold Water Therapy Or Cryotherapy?

1. Recovery from high-intensity exercise High-intensity exercise can cause metabolic, mechanical or both types of stress on the body, leading to a decrease in performance of skeletal muscles, inflammation, heat generation and soreness. Cold-water therapy can help in speed-recovery from the condition by improving the blood flow, reducing swelling and normalising temperature and other endocrine changes. 2. Decreases oedema A study has shown that in comparison to hot water therapy, cold water therapy is more effective in treating oedema related to episiotomy, a surgical tear or cut made in the vaginal area during childbirth. [2] Cryotherapy may also help reduce distress, itching sensation or pain in the area. Is Okra (Ladyfinger) Good For People With Diabetes? 3. Improves heart conditions According to a study, exposure to cold weather or cold water can reduce the risk of heart diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure and high blood pressure in healthy adults. The therapy may help improve coronary blood flow effectively when supported by regular exercise. [3] 4. Relieves pain Cold water immersion can help relieve chest pain in people with heart diseases. For pain related to injuries or sprain, applying instant cold packs in the area can help relieve the pain by reducing the blood flow in the area. [4] On the other hand, cold therapy increases the production of beta-endorphin that diminish the perception of pf pain. 12 Amazing Health Benefits Of Turmeric Coffee And How To Prepare It

5. Reduces muscle spasm A cold application can cause varieties of physiological reactions, including a reduction in muscle spasm. Ice massage or ice pack application reduces sensory conduction or motor nerve conduction and blocks the pain receptors, thus easing muscle spasms. 6. Reduces ankle sprain The application of crushed ice or cold gels can help reduce acute musculoskeletal injury such as ankle sprain. A study has shown that when ice packs were applied directly on the injured ankle for 20-30 minutes at least once a day, can help reduce the sprain and assist in earlier cell repair. [5] 7. Improves asthma Cold water immersion improves respiratory functions, especially in people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and improve their quality of life. The therapy helps improve metabolic rate, oxygen consumption and respiratory muscle functioning, thus improving the symptoms of asthma. Some studies say that swimming in winter can help relieve asthma pain in swimmers. [6] 8. Reduces weight A study suggests that exposure to cold can help activate the brown adipose tissues which is the principal thermogenic organ to quickly increase heat production in the body. Activation of brown fat thus helps increase metabolic rate and thereafter, reduce body weight. Cold exposure can be done for 1-8 hours three times a week. [7]