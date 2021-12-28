What Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Mineral Manganese?

Health Benefits Of Manganese

1. Improves bone health

According to a study, manganese has positive effects on bone mineral density and bone formation. This vital mineral is also known to be a prime element in preventing the risk of osteoporosis, a bone disease that causes bones to become weak and brittle. As osteoporosis is a common issue in postmenopausal women and men above 50, consumption of manganese-rich foods or supplements can help prevent the risk or reduce the complications of the condition. [2]

2. Alleviates premenstrual syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS affects millions of women and may lead to abnormalities in daily tasks, problems in relationships and can also give rise to suicidal thoughts. A study has shown that manganese can help in the treatment of PMS by treating its symptoms like anxiety, depression and mood changes. Therefore, this vital mineral is often recommended to women between ages 15-45 years. [3]

3. Heals wounds

Manganese superoxide dismutase or MNSOD is one of the vital antioxidant components and requires the mineral manganese as its active centre. According to a study, MnSOD can help accelerate wound healing, especially in diabetic patients. It helps repair the tissues and improve their functions that further help heal wounds at a faster rate. [4]

4. Controls epilepsy

Many studies talk about the deficiency of manganese and epileptic seizures. Manganese is an important mineral that helps in the function and development of the central nervous system. Low manganese levels in the body can lead to convulsions or uncontrolled muscle contractions and seizures. This is why manganese is suggested to be consumed as foods or supplements to reduce the risk of seizures. [5]

5. Controls blood sugar level

A study talks about low blood manganese levels and the prevalence of diabetes and kidney dysfunction. Manganese plays a vital role in glucose homeostasis and maintaining the functions of the kidneys. Glucose homeostasis helps maintain a balance of insulin and glucagon in the body when the sugar is too high or too low in the body while. This helps control blood sugar levels and prevent the risk of diabetes. [6]