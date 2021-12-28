Just In
What Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Mineral Manganese?
Manganese is one of the vital minerals that the human body requires to carry out numerous functions such as regulating the immune system, blood sugar, bone health and reproductive system. Insufficiency of manganese in the body can lead to skeletal, bone and metabolism defects and many other conditions.
Studies say that manganese deficiency is less common as the nutrient is present in many food items. Also, the recommended dose of manganese for adults is 9-11 mg/d for children, it's 2-6 mg Mn/d. [1]
In this article, we will discuss some of the health benefits of manganese in our bodies. Take a look and include these manganese-rich foods in your diet.
Health Benefits Of Manganese
1. Improves bone health
According to a study, manganese has positive effects on bone mineral density and bone formation. This vital mineral is also known to be a prime element in preventing the risk of osteoporosis, a bone disease that causes bones to become weak and brittle. As osteoporosis is a common issue in postmenopausal women and men above 50, consumption of manganese-rich foods or supplements can help prevent the risk or reduce the complications of the condition. [2]
2. Alleviates premenstrual syndrome
Premenstrual syndrome or PMS affects millions of women and may lead to abnormalities in daily tasks, problems in relationships and can also give rise to suicidal thoughts. A study has shown that manganese can help in the treatment of PMS by treating its symptoms like anxiety, depression and mood changes. Therefore, this vital mineral is often recommended to women between ages 15-45 years. [3]
3. Heals wounds
Manganese superoxide dismutase or MNSOD is one of the vital antioxidant components and requires the mineral manganese as its active centre. According to a study, MnSOD can help accelerate wound healing, especially in diabetic patients. It helps repair the tissues and improve their functions that further help heal wounds at a faster rate. [4]
4. Controls epilepsy
Many studies talk about the deficiency of manganese and epileptic seizures. Manganese is an important mineral that helps in the function and development of the central nervous system. Low manganese levels in the body can lead to convulsions or uncontrolled muscle contractions and seizures. This is why manganese is suggested to be consumed as foods or supplements to reduce the risk of seizures. [5]
5. Controls blood sugar level
A study talks about low blood manganese levels and the prevalence of diabetes and kidney dysfunction. Manganese plays a vital role in glucose homeostasis and maintaining the functions of the kidneys. Glucose homeostasis helps maintain a balance of insulin and glucagon in the body when the sugar is too high or too low in the body while. This helps control blood sugar levels and prevent the risk of diabetes. [6]
6. Good for eye health
Manganese is an essential mineral that can help prevent the risk of eye diseases caused due to high sugar levels in the body. High glucose can cause damage to the tiny nerves present in the eyes and lead to conditions like diabetic macular oedema or diabetic retinopathy. Manganese can help maintain good eye health and prevent the risk of the aforementioned diseases.
7. Maintains thyroid functions
A study has shown that manganese can help maintain thyroid hormones homeostasis directly by regulating the deiodinase enzymes or those enzymes that help in the activation and deactivation of the thyroid hormones. This could be because manganese helps in the functioning of the central nervous system, which in turn, may help regulate the proper functioning of thyroid hormones. [7]
8. Prevents birth defects
Many studies demonstrate that manganese may help in the proper growth and development of a foetus, while its lower levels can increase the risk of fetal intrauterine growth retardation, low birth weight and thus, increased neonatal mortality and morbidity. Including manganese in your daily diet during pregnancy can help prevent birth defects and cause positive birth outcomes. [8]
9. Improves blood pressure
A study talks about the positive effects of manganese on blood pressure. It says that manganese has anti-oxidative functions and shortage of this vital mineral in the body can lead to high cholesterol, high blood glucose and thus, high blood pressure. Daily manganese consumption, around 4.2 mg/day for males and 4.1 mg/day for females, can help maintain their systolic blood pressure and keep heart diseases at bay. [9]
10. Good for immunity
Similar to vitamins and other minerals like iron, the mineral manganese may also play a great role in boosting the immune system. A study has shown that manganese has a great mechanism to defend against infection or microbial invasion and help keep us healthy. Also, both low and high levels of manganese are associated with impaired immune functions. Therefore, it must be consumed at a proper dose to get its benefits. [10]
11. Helps in reproduction
Manganese is an important mineral in maintaining good reproductive health by stimulating the luteinizing hormone, a hormone that helps control the functions of ovaries in females and testes in males. This vital mineral also helps in the proper growth of reproductive organs in males and females. [11]
Some Manganese-Rich Foods
- Wheat germ
- Bran
- Oats
- Almonds
- Hazelnuts
- Mussels
- Legumes
- Spinach
- Flax seeds
- Pumpkin seeds
- Cloves
- Saffron
- Pine nuts
To Conclude
Manganese is vital for the human body, however, it must be consumed in adequate amounts depending on your medical condition or benefits you desire. This is because excess of it can lead to complications or adverse effects.
Manganese affects the body in many positive and negative ways. If consumed in recommended amounts, it may help boost the immune system, improve bone health, prevents birth defects and maintain good heart health. Also, high amounts of manganese can impair the immune system.
Some of the symptoms of manganese deficiency are low immunity, poor vision, high blood pressure, skin problems, low fertility and abnormal glucose levels in the body.
Manganese is good for health in many ways, however, it may have some side effects when consumed in excess amounts. Some of the side effects may include impaired immune functions, uncontrollable muscle spasms and hallucinations.