Ways To Support Mental Health In The Workplace Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

In this fast-paced world where people are constantly racing to reach to the top, they often tend to ignore their physical and mental health. Meeting deadlines and travelling for office work round the clock can sometimes take a toll on your mental health.

Depression and anxiety are the most common mental health disorders. It affects how you think, feel, and act and this can affect your relationships at work as well, especially when you work in a negative environment.

There are many factors that increase the risk of depression and anxiety at workplace, these include the type of work, the organizational and managerial environment and the support available for employees to carry out their work. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4174367/

There are some ways to cope with mental health at workplace. Here's what you can do.

1. Talk it out

It is always important to talk about your feelings whenever your mind is in trouble. You can talk to your close friends, family members or colleagues whom you can trust. It will help you mentally and also promote overall well-being. And remember talking about your feelings isn't a sign of weakness [1] .

2. Build relationships

Building relationships at workplace is the key to your mental health and working in a team that motivates you is important for your mental health too. Sometimes we don't get on with managers, colleagues and clients who don't motivate you and this can create stress and depression.

In addition, when you are dealing with your mental health problems work politics can be a real big challenge. So, talk to your mentor or trusted colleagues with whom you can discuss so that they can help you work through these tough challenges [2] .

3. Keep yourself active

Exercising regularly can increase concentration, sleep and make you look and feel better. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes daily, this will help relieve stress, depression and anxiety [3] .

4. Eat healthy foods

Eat foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants as it has a beneficial effect on your mental health. Sometimes due to loads of work pressure you may miss your meals during the daytime, in this case, you can store some healthy snacks like bread and nut butter, fruits, and nuts to eat on the go [4] .

Avoid consuming junk food and eat home-cooked food as much as possible.

5. De-stress yourself from work

Take a small break from work and go on a short trip to unwind and de-stress yourself. If you are unable to take leaves, go on a weekend and explore a new place. This will not only de-stress you, but you will also get a me-time for yourself. So by the time you come back from a short vacation, you will feel mentally refreshed.

6. Enjoy an extra-curricular activity

Beat stress by enjoying the activities you love doing for example- read a book, do crosswords. This will help forget your worries for a while and can change your mood and boost your self-esteem.

View Article References [1] Bergman, C., Dellve, L., & Skagert, K. (2016). Exploring communication processes in workplace meetings: A mixed methods study in a Swedish healthcare organization. Work, 54(3), 533-541. [2] McDonald, G., Vickers, M. H., Mohan, S., Wilkes, L., & Jackson, D. (2010). Workplace conversations: Building and maintaining collaborative capital. Contemporary nurse, 36(1-2), 96-105. [3] Craft, L. L., & Perna, F. M. (2004). The benefits of exercise for the clinically depressed. Primary care companion to the Journal of clinical psychiatry, 6(3), 104. [4] PLOS. (2019, October 9). Randomized controlled trial suggests healthier diet may directly reduce depression: Even a brief period of healthy eating may provide longer-term improvements in mood. ScienceDaily.