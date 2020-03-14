Ways To Protect Your Children From Coronavirus Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, researchers and doctors are recommending people how to protect themselves from the disease and how to stay away from sick people. But, parents are concerned about their kids because the virus spreads easily from one infected person to another.

Health experts are still learning whether COVID-19 can spread to children or not. The virus is said to cause mild symptoms in children as compared to older adults and they can easily get the disease from an infected family member as per a study published in Nature Medicine.

Till 20th February 2020, a total of 745 children in China were screened who either came in close contact with diagnosed patients or had family members who contracted the coronavirus. Ten children aged between 2 months to 15 years tested positive for coronavirus. They experienced symptoms including coughing, sore throat, nasal congestion, diarrhoea and rhinorrhea [1].

Coronavirus cases are relatively rare and mild in children. Children who are not exposed to the virus will have a lower risk of contracting it.

Here's how to protect your children from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Teach your kids to wash their hands with soap and water.

Ensure that your kids are not in close proximity with a sick person who is coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect surfaces or toys daily in your house.

Clip your child's fingernails as they are hiding spots for viruses.

Teach your children to avoid touching their face.

Avoid travelling with your children to highly infected areas.

Teach your kids to cough and sneeze into a tissue and not in their hands.

Ensure that your children are getting plenty of sleep.

Speak to your children about the news related to coronavirus.

Make sure that your children have taken their vaccinations.

Tips To Talk To Your Children About Coronavirus

Reassure your children that researchers and doctors are taking active steps to keep everyone safe.

Teach your children about basic hygiene habits to prevent the risk of infection.

If your children are worried, calm them down by keeping them distracted.

Keep your children away from watching frightening images on television or social media.

Make sure that you correct any misinformation or rumour that your children hear.

To Conclude...

COVID-19 causes symptoms like difficulty in breathing, fever and cough which are similar to the symptoms of cold and flu. So, consult a doctor immediately when you notice these symptoms in your children to prevent severe illness.