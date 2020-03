Coronavirus: 9 Germiest Places In Your Workplace You Should Be Aware Of!

1. Door knobs Every person uses the door knob to get around in their workplace. The more people touch the door knob, the more germs there is; and these germs can get easily transferred to a person.

2. Keyboards Desktop keyboards tend to have a lot of germs because many people who eat at their desk spill their food or drinks that can get accumulated in between the keys. Your keyboard should be cleaned daily with a disinfectant wipe. Wash your hands properly with soap and water after touching the keyboard.

3. Elevator buttons Hundreds of people are using the elevator every day and the buttons are touched by many hands, which contain a lot of germs. Avoid direct hand contact with the elevator buttons and use your elbows instead when you push the buttons.

4. Telephones Telephones are used by many employees in the workplace and due to this office phones contain a lot of germs. To prevent yourself from illnesses, after you use the telephone use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

5. Coffee maker machines In offices, some coffee maker machines are not cleaned properly. If not cleaned, the bacteria tend to grow in damp, dark places of these machines and this can transfer germs into your body when you touch it.

6. Sink The kitchen sink in your office is not the same as in your house. Many employees wash their mugs or tiffin boxes in the sink and sometimes food particles may get accumulated and dry up in the sink which acts as a magnet for germs. So, make sure the sink is clean before you wash your tiffin box.

7. Microwave door In offices, many employees heat up their food in microwave and each person has to touch the door to open and close it while keeping in food and taking it out. This microwave handle tends to contain germs because many people are touching it, making it one of the germiest spots in the office.

8. Restrooms E. Coli bacteria can survive in your office bathroom. The faucet handles or the button used for flushing the toilet contains a lot of germs because many people are using it. After you use the bathroom, make sure to apply hand sanitizer on your hand.