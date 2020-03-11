Coronavirus: 9 Germiest Places In Your Workplace You Should Be Aware Of! Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

While the whole world is grappling with coronavirus, multiple cholera cases are emerging in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Despite many resources to tackle microbes, the emergence of infectious diseases remains a crucial global challenge.

It is estimated that 80 per cent of all the infectious diseases are spread by hand contact with contaminated surfaces. In workplaces, everyday we are touching things that may transfer germs into our bodies that may cause various kinds of illnesses.

Knowing what things may transfer germs will help in effective cleaning practices and can further minimise the risk of infections. Read on to know what are the germiest places in the workplace.

1. Door knobs Every person uses the door knob to get around in their workplace. The more people touch the door knob, the more germs there is; and these germs can get easily transferred to a person. 2. Keyboards Desktop keyboards tend to have a lot of germs because many people who eat at their desk spill their food or drinks that can get accumulated in between the keys. Your keyboard should be cleaned daily with a disinfectant wipe. Wash your hands properly with soap and water after touching the keyboard. 3. Elevator buttons Hundreds of people are using the elevator every day and the buttons are touched by many hands, which contain a lot of germs. Avoid direct hand contact with the elevator buttons and use your elbows instead when you push the buttons. 4. Telephones Telephones are used by many employees in the workplace and due to this office phones contain a lot of germs. To prevent yourself from illnesses, after you use the telephone use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. 5. Coffee maker machines In offices, some coffee maker machines are not cleaned properly. If not cleaned, the bacteria tend to grow in damp, dark places of these machines and this can transfer germs into your body when you touch it. 6. Sink The kitchen sink in your office is not the same as in your house. Many employees wash their mugs or tiffin boxes in the sink and sometimes food particles may get accumulated and dry up in the sink which acts as a magnet for germs. So, make sure the sink is clean before you wash your tiffin box. 7. Microwave door In offices, many employees heat up their food in microwave and each person has to touch the door to open and close it while keeping in food and taking it out. This microwave handle tends to contain germs because many people are touching it, making it one of the germiest spots in the office. 8. Restrooms E. Coli bacteria can survive in your office bathroom. The faucet handles or the button used for flushing the toilet contains a lot of germs because many people are using it. After you use the bathroom, make sure to apply hand sanitizer on your hand. 9. Office equipment Office equipment like copier, fax machine and printer contains germs because many people are using it and it is rarely cleaned. Next time after you use the office equipment use a hand sanitizer. Tips To Stay Healthy In Your Workplace Wash your hands properly with soap and water.

Disinfect surfaces such as desks, keyboard, mouse, and telephones

Always keep a hand sanitizer.

Avoid mingling with sick employees Common FAQs How can you prevent germs from spreading in the workplace? Keep your distance from sick employees, cover your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, use a hand sanitizer, use disinfecting wipes and clean up your workstation. How can we prevent workplace illnesses? If you are sick, stay back at home, wash your hands properly and use a hand sanitizer. What are the germiest places in your house? The germiest places are pet bowl and toys, kitchen countertop, bathroom faucet handles, toothbrush holder, dish sponges, and kitchen sink. What are the germiest places in school? Desks, cafeteria trays and restroom door are some of the germiest places in the school.