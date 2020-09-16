PCOS Cases Are Rising Under Lockdown: Tips To Manage PCOS At Home

PCOS can't be cured (like diabetes or cancer) but can be managed with lifestyle changes such as exercise, proper diet and timely sleep. Even a small reduction in weight can cause massive improvement in the PCOS symptoms.

The exact cause of PCOS is still unknown but lifestyle factors such as obesity are mainly known to trigger the condition. Symptoms include irregular periods, acne, weight gain, hair growth on face and body, headache and dark patches on neck or groin areas.

In PCOS, many cysts (follicles with immatured egg) grow inside the ovaries and never get mature. Due to the lack of maturation, ovulation does not take place and infertility problems arise.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or polycystic ovary disease (PCOD) is a hormonal problem in women of childbearing age (15-44 age). The condition increases the production of male hormones in women which in turn, disrupt the balance of the hormones and cause irregular or skipped periods.

Tips To Deal With PCOS During COVID-19 Lockdown

1. Maintain a sleep timing

Sleep is a vital lifestyle factor in the treatment of PCOS. According to experts, women with PCOS are more prone to sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea and daytime sleepiness. These problems are linked to overweight and insulin resistance caused due to hormonal imbalance.

Therefore, make ways to maintain proper sleep and wake timings. Also, avoid daytime sleepiness by indulging in certain hobbies. [1]

2. Do household chores

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people are bound to stay at their homes with only limited access to outside. Gyms and parks are closed to prevent the virus spread, and this has massively affected the workout routine of many people. Though people are still on with their daily exercises at home, the intensity of the workouts has reduced. [2]

The best way to make up for it is by doing household chores such as washing clothes, sweeping floors, mopping, dusting and gardening, along with your daily exercises. These chores help a lot in burning calories and maintaining weight.

3. Never miss on morning exercise

Morning exercises are a part of life, no matter you are working from home or office. Daily exercises not only help us maintain body shape but also boost our immunity that helps fight many diseases. We know, how important immunity is these days.

Therefore, performing daily exercises will not only help us manage PCOS symptoms but may help keep COVID-19 away due to good immunity.

4. Eat a balanced diet

A balanced diet is another essential factor for a good lifestyle. The COVID-19 lockdown has made people experiment on varieties of dishes. Though these foods are homecooked, including large amounts of sugar, cheese, butter, flour and oils in diet can improve the chances of weight gain and worsen the PCOS symptoms. Also, binge eating due to COVID-19 stress can add more to the symptoms. [3]

Therefore, it is advisable to avoid such habits and stick to a balanced diet. Instead of sugar, use sweet fruits and cut down on oil by roasting foods.

5. Yoga and breathing exercises

Stress is an invisible factor which is strongly linked to PCOS. A report says that the stress level in women is higher than men. [4] Another study says that stress tends to alter the body composition parameters in PCOS patients. [5]

Mental and emotional issues have spiked during the lockdown period. Therefore, the best way to deal with it is to do yoga and breathing exercises. They tend to lower the stress, improve breathing problems and contribute to the well-being of a person.