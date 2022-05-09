Is Shawarma Healthy? Can Pregnant Women Eat It? What Do Experts Have To Say Wellness oi-Amritha K

The state Health Department has identified the cause behind the death of a 16-year-old and the hospitalization of more than 50 people in Kerala who contracted food poisoning. Devananda, 16, died, and several others were hospitalized on 1 May after eating chicken shawarma from an eatery in Kasaragod, Kerala. According to Dr AV Ramdas, the bacterium responsible for the severe food poisoning was Shigella [1].

This is not the first time that shawarma has been the subject of controversy in the state. For example, the term 'shawarma death' became popular after a 21-year-old youth died after reportedly eating shawarma in 2012, despite officials clarifying that there was no trace of food poisoning in his body [2].

Meanwhile, three Tamil Nadu students who consumed shawarma and were sickened by food poisoning have been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment [3].

Amidst this news, this popular Levantine dish has received disrepute and with the cause, of course. However, this has urged Boldsky to explore more about shawarma, whether this crowd-favourite food item is healthy, and if eating shawarma can negatively affect your health. Let's take a look.

