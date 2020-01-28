Benefits Of Drinking Bottle Gourd Juice With Ginger Every Morning Wellness oi-Amritha K

Bottle gourd, aka, laukee is widely known for its amazing benefits. Growing up, the vegetable may have seemed pretty bland for your taste and you were more likely to throw it (while your mom is not looking). It is time to change habits. Once you read this article, you will no longer avoid the vegetable - which is can also be used a utensil when harvested mature.

High in water content and rich in vitamin C and calcium, bottle gourd helps in maintaining a healthy heart and brings down bad cholesterol levels. Bottle guard or calabash can be cooked, juiced and dried [1].

Studies have pointed out that bottle gourd juice is extremely beneficial for diabetic patients, as it helps stabilise the sugar levels and maintain blood pressure at a healthy level [2].

In the current article, we will explore the ways bottle gourd juice can benefit our body when combined with ginger. From reducing nausea, inflammation to easing a cold or flu, the herb ginger is a primary component in Ayurvedic medicine [3]. Therefore, a combination of both these powerhouse of health benefits can have several positive effects on your overall health.

Check out how bottle gourd jucie with ginger can benefit your health.

How To Make Bottle Gourd Juice With Ginger Grind 1 cup of freshly chopped bottle gourd, along with some water.

Collect the juice in a glass.

Add 1 teaspoon of ginger paste to this juice.

Stir well and consume it every morning, before breakfast. When Is The Best Time To Drink The Bottle Guard Juice With Ginger The best time to have the juice is in the morning. A small glass of juice, daily, would be beneficial for your health. Note: After preparing the juice, you must drink it immediately as it oxidises quite fast. 1. Reduces Body Heat Bottle gourd juice has a cooling effect on your body and keeps your body hydrated, especially during the summers. It helps keep your stomach cool and reduces body heat. Adding ginger to the mix can add on to the cooling effect [4]. As ginger is a spice, it is normal to assume that this spice increases the heat. However, ginger has a cooling post-digestive effect on the body. The natural chemicals in ginger stimulate hormones like oestrogen and progesterone that regulate your internal temperature, making you feel more comfortable [5]. 2. Treats Indigestion A quick solution for your stomach problems, bottle gourd and ginger juice can help provide immediate relief. The fibre and water content in bottle gourd and the enzymes in ginger can help neutralise the acids in the stomach to treat indigestion [6]. 3. Aids Weight Loss Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger every morning can help you lose all that unhealthy fat as the antioxidants and vitamin K in this mixture can help boost your metabolism to a significant extent and this juice is also low in caloric content [7]. Note: A balanced diet and exercise routine along with this juice are also required for effective weight loss. 4. Reduces High Blood Pressure When the pressure of the blood flow against the walls of the arteries is too high, it could lead to certain undesirable symptoms, causing hypertension. The potassium content in this mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice can help reduce high blood pressure, naturally [8]. 5. Cures Constipation This homemade drink is rich in fibre content, which can help soften your tools and make way for easy elimination of waste from the body, thus treating constipation. And, ginger helps by managing your digestion and easing the release of waste [9]. 6. Treats UTI The mix of bottle gourd and ginger may help treat urinary tract infections. Since bottle gourd is a natural diuretic, which can flush out the bacteria from the urinary tract. The antimicrobial properties of ginger kill the bacteria in your urinary system to free you from the bacteria the healthy way [10]. 7. May Treat Liver Inflammation The anti-inflammatory properties of both ginger and bottle gourd have been pointed out have a positive impact on liver inflammation [11]. Drinking bottle gourd juice with ginger helps due to the presence of phytochemicals and bottle gourd has a proven effect on reducing liver inflammation [12]. 8. Reduces Acidity As aforementioned, the mixture of bottle gourd and ginger has a cooling effect on your body, when consumed. When you feel nauseous due to acid reflux, drink a glass of bottle gourd juice with ginger for a soothing effect. It also helps with heartburn [13]. 9. Reduces Morning Sickness Pregnant women who experience morning sickness can benefit greatly from drinking this mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice, as it helps provide relief from morning sickness, by neutralizing the acids in the stomach and reducing hormonal imbalance [14]. Note: Please consult your doctor before consumption. 10. Boosts Energy Levels Bottle gourd juice with ginger is loaded with antioxidants, minerals and healthy sugars, so consuming this in the morning can keep you energised and refreshed throughout the day [15]. Apart from the aforementioned, drinking the juice is said to help improve heart health, reduce stress levels, improve immunity, manage diabetes and enable muscle recovery. Frequently Asked Questions Q. Can I eat raw bottle gourd? A. No. Drinking uncooked bottle gourd juice or eating raw bottle gourd is dangerous to health. Q. Can I eat bottle gourd skin? A. No. Q. Can I drink bottle gourd juice daily? A. Yes, you can drink 1 glass of juice every day. Q.Can I mix bottle gourd juice with other vegetables? A. No.It is advised to have bottle gourd juice alone and not mixed with other vegetables. However, you can add amla, ginger, fresh mint leave and some rock salt to spruce up the flavour.