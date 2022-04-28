Just In
6 Simple Ways To Use Tomato For Healthy, Glowing Skin
A fruit and not a vegetable, the red juicy wonders are packed with various health benefits. From ketchup to passata, tomatoes are, in fact, a natural wonder which knows no limitations when it comes to food varieties. The skin, seeds and flesh of a tomato can be used for consumption due to the plethora of health benefits.
Abundant in water and packed with several nutrients, tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C. In the same way, topical application of tomatoes is also beneficial, especially for your skin. So let's take a look at how you can use tomatoes for glowing skin.
6 Ways To Use Tomato For Glowing Skin
Applying tomato juice to the skin has many benefits. You can use tomato juice, mashed tomatoes, tomato pulp, or make a face pack by infusing tomatoes with other ingredients that are good for the skin.
The acids in tomatoes are mild on the skin, so you can use them even if you have sensitive skin. The benefits of tomatoes for the skin include the following:
- Removes dead cells
- Tightens pores
- Controls acne
- Manage oil production
- Soothes inflamed skin
- Treats sunburns
- May help reduce signs of ageing
1. Tomato and Honey
Honey has a lot of positive effects on the skin, and mixing it with tomatoes can enhance its effects.
One tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of tomato pulp are needed. Mix them well before applying them evenly to the face. Let them sit for 10-15 minutes, then wash them off. Do this twice a week for supple skin.
2. Tomato and Papaya
This face pack is excellent for preventing early skin ageing and reducing pimples and scars.
Mix two tablespoons of tomato pulp with two tablespoons of papaya. Prepare a thick paste and apply it to your skin. Let it dry for 15 minutes. Wash it off and repeat twice a week.
3. Tomato and Tea Tree Oil
Tomato contains deep cleansing agents and corrects the skin's pH levels, thereby preventing breakouts and minimising acne, especially when mixed with the soothing properties of tea tree oil.
Remove the pulp from one tomato and add a few drops of tea tree essential oil. Apply all over the face, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then wash it off. Repeat two to three times a week to treat acne-prone skin.
4. Tomato and Turmeric
When combined with turmeric's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, tomatoes make a fantastic face pack for uneven skin tone. Rich in vitamins C, E, and beta carotene, tomatoes can lighten skin tone, improve complexion, and brighten skin.
Mix the juice of one tomato with a small amount of turmeric powder and sandalwood powder to form a paste. Apply the skin-brightening pack to your face and relax until it dries. Then wash it off with lukewarm water.
5. Tomato and Lemon
Natural astringents such as tomato and lemon juice shrink pores and reduce breakouts.
Take the pulp of one tomato, mix it with a few drops of lemon juice, and apply it all over your face to shrink large pores. Rinse with lukewarm water after 10-15 minutes.
6. Tomato and Carrot
Tomatoes and carrots combine to fight acne, pigmentation, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Add one tomato and one carrot to make a smoothie. For a creamier texture, you can add flax seeds or almonds. Drink this daily for glowing skin.
Side Effects Of Applying Tomatoes On The Face
Tomatoes are indeed good for the skin, but they can also cause some side effects. This is particularly true if your skin is allergic or injured. Too much tomato can also irritate your skin, as tomatoes are acidic.
- If you experience irritation after applying tomato to your face, stop using it immediately.
- Avoid using tomatoes if you experience irritation, redness, or peeling. Consult a dermatologist in that case.
- You may experience burning sensations when using tomatoes if you have skin rashes.
