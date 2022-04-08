Just In
How To Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes? Types Of Induced Ripening And Their Side Effects
Summer has arrived and we can truly see that in the blossoming flowers of fruit trees. Mango, the king of fruits in India, is a well-known summer fruit popular for its flavour and promotion of good health. In the country, April to July is considered the peak mango season, the time when the fruit naturally ripen and is ready to be consumed.
Many farmers or harvesters do not allow mangoes to ripen naturally, mainly to prevent fruit spoilage during long-distance transportation. The traders ripen mangoes artificially with the use of chemicals after they have arrived at the destination to make the fruits look freshly ripened.
Ripening is a genetically programmed and irreversible phenomenon that causes many biological changes like pigment changes, increment of sugar content, reduction in astringency and tissue softening, says a study. [1]
These artificially ripened fruits can cause harm to the body due to the involvement of chemical compounds and may cause problems like indigestion, weakness, abdomen pain, mouth ulcers and many others.
Identifying the artificially ripened mangoes is the best way to avoid their consumption. Read further to understand how to identify mangoes that are ripened artificially.
How Do Fruits Ripen Naturally?
Every fruit undergoes a process of respiration that involves the breakdown of complex cellular materials into simple ones to provide energy for cellular reactions.
Respiration indicates the stages in the life cycle of fruit like its development, ripening and senescence or process of deterioration with age.
Studies say that Ethylene, a plant hormone is related to the initiation of ripening and senescence processes, and is thus important for fruit ripening.
Fruits are mainly divided into two categories based on the mechanisms that lead to their ripening: climacteric and nonclimacteric fruits.
As the climacteric fruits such as mangoes and bananas ripen, there is a significant respiratory peak with an increase in ethylene production. On the other hand, nonclimacteric fruits such as cashew and grapes have a nearly constant respiration rate or a continuous drop till senescence, with little or no rise in ethylene production [2].
As a result, climacteric fruits are known as ethylene dependent fruits because they can ripen even after the harvest, often with the help of exogenous ethylene, while nonclimacteric fruits can ripen only when they are attached to the parent plant. [3]
Mango, being a climacteric fruit, ripen even after being harvested, which is why traders often pluck them while they are still raw or underripe to minimise losses during long-distance transportation and to release the product for sale in the market at desired ripening stage. [4]
This is to avoid the loss due to fruit over-ripening, meet the high demands of the customers and to make high profits.
Types Of Induced Ripening In Mangoes
Climacteric fruits like mangoes are often artificially ripened by using ripening agents. Some of these agents include:
- Ethylene gas: It is considered to be the most popular fruit ripening method done with the use of ethylene gas in ripening rooms. Studies say that the method can increase the respiration rate and levels of endogenous ethylene in the fruit that will help induce ripening, probably within 12 hours. [5]
- Ethephon: It is an ethylene releasing compound that penetrates inside the fruit cells and decomposes to ethylene, thus increasing the rate of ripening. A study has shown that mangoes pre-storage treatment with 500 mg/L ethephon for five minutes can promote early ripening in the fruit. [6]
- Calcium carbide: In many developing countries, calcium carbide is widely used as an artificial ripening agent as it produces acetylene gas when hydrolysed, which has similar effects to ethylene. Acetylene helps enhance mangoes ripening and gives them a good flavour, colour and soft texture. [7]
- Ethylene glycol: It is a commonly used antifreeze or coolant that promotes faster ripening of the fruit under cold climacteric conditions. The coolant is diluted with water before usage. Studies say that ethylene glycol can change the colour of the fruit within two days, without any loss of palatability.
Are There Any Side Effects To Consuming Artificially Ripened Mangoes?
Though the aforementioned ripening agents ripen fruits like mangoes in the best ways so that their texture, flavour, aroma and quality are not lost, they may pose some threat to human health.
Some of the side effects of consuming artificially ripened mangoes involve:
- Commercial calcium carbide may contain small amounts of phosphorus hydride and arsenic which is poisonous to humans and may cause symptoms like vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, diarrhoea, burning eyes, thirst and weakness. [8]
- Acetylene gas produced may cause symptoms like dizziness, seizure, headache and even coma.
- Though ethephon is approved to be noncarcinogenic to humans by International Agency for Research on Cancer, it is reported to have hepatoxic effects and may cause problems to the liver. [9]
How To Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes?
According to a study, around 78 per cent of consumers are not aware of the methods to identify artificially ripened mangoes. [10] Some of the easy ways may include:
1. Appearance
Experts say that an artificially ripened fruit would not have uniform peel colour, for example, the mango would have patches of green while the overall colour would be yellow.
2. Availability
Fruits that are available in the market before their season are often artificially ripened. For mangoes, the peak season is between May to September. According to the National Horticulture Board, the major harvesting season for mangoes in North Indian states like Gujarat and Bihar is May to August, while in South Indian states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it's mainly April to July. [11]
3. Touch method
The touch method is one of the best methods to distinguish artificially ripened mangoes. This is because ripening done with the help of chemicals causes fast chemical reactions in the fruit, which releases heat in the process and causes the fruit to feel warm when touched.
4. Floating test
Calcium carbide ripened mangoes weigh lesser compared to mangoes that are ripened naturally. According to a study, calcium carbide induces negative changes in the physical features of the fruit such as its weight, firmness and pH levels. This is why when the treated mangoes are dropped in water, they float while the naturally ripened ones sink. [12]
5. Juiciness
When artificially ripened mangoes are sliced, they produce little or no juice dripping out, compared to a lot of juice in the naturally ripened ones. This is because the latter gets enough time to ripe with the help of water sucked from the trees, while the prior is harvested at an early age.
6. Taste
Artificially ripened mangoes may taste astringent due to the increased concentration of vitamin C due to calcium carbide ripening. Also, the taste buds may feel a bit sense of burning upon consumption. Naturally ripened mangoes taste sweeter than artificially ripened ones.
7. Colour of the pulp
When artificially ripened mangoes are sliced, the colour of the pulp would not be uniform, as it may vary from light to dark yellow, while the naturally ripened mangoes have a uniform bright reddish to yellow shade. Also, the fruit will look ripe from the outside but the pulp will not be ripe.
8. Match stick test
This test is not recommended by experts; however, one can do it with safety measures to identify artificially ripened mangoes. All you need to do is pick a mango and bring a lighted match stick near to it. If it sparkles or catches fire, the mangoes are ripened with calcium carbide. Avoid bringing a lighted match stick near the whole box or bundle of mangoes.
9. Black spots
Carbide ripped mangoes may start ripening at a faster rate and get black spots or patches within two or three days of buying.
10. White powder
White powder or arsenic traces can be seen in the peel of mangoes as a result of carbide ripening.
11. Aroma
Naturally ripened mangoes give out a heavenly strong aroma due to ripening naturally with ethylene, compared to artificial ones that smell differently.
Things You Can Do
- Wash mangoes before consumption. It may help remove traces of chemical compounds like calcium carbide.
- Peeling the fruit may also help minimise the risk of health hazards caused due to ripening agents.
- Avoid buying the fruit off-season.
To Conclude
Mangoes a tropical fruit which is in high demand during the season and this is why many traders harvest them early on to meet the demands and increase their profits. Remember that the use of chemical agents is banned and is punishable under the law.