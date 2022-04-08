How To Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes? Types Of Induced Ripening And Their Side Effects

This is to avoid the loss due to fruit over-ripening, meet the high demands of the customers and to make high profits.

Mango, being a climacteric fruit, ripen even after being harvested, which is why traders often pluck them while they are still raw or underripe to minimise losses during long-distance transportation and to release the product for sale in the market at desired ripening stage. [4]

As a result, climacteric fruits are known as ethylene dependent fruits because they can ripen even after the harvest, often with the help of exogenous ethylene, while nonclimacteric fruits can ripen only when they are attached to the parent plant. [3]

As the climacteric fruits such as mangoes and bananas ripen, there is a significant respiratory peak with an increase in ethylene production. On the other hand, nonclimacteric fruits such as cashew and grapes have a nearly constant respiration rate or a continuous drop till senescence, with little or no rise in ethylene production [2] .

Fruits are mainly divided into two categories based on the mechanisms that lead to their ripening: climacteric and nonclimacteric fruits.

Studies say that Ethylene, a plant hormone is related to the initiation of ripening and senescence processes, and is thus important for fruit ripening.

Respiration indicates the stages in the life cycle of fruit like its development, ripening and senescence or process of deterioration with age.

Every fruit undergoes a process of respiration that involves the breakdown of complex cellular materials into simple ones to provide energy for cellular reactions.

Climacteric fruits like mangoes are often artificially ripened by using ripening agents. Some of these agents include:

Though the aforementioned ripening agents ripen fruits like mangoes in the best ways so that their texture, flavour, aroma and quality are not lost, they may pose some threat to human health.

How To Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes?

According to a study, around 78 per cent of consumers are not aware of the methods to identify artificially ripened mangoes. [10] Some of the easy ways may include:

1. Appearance

Experts say that an artificially ripened fruit would not have uniform peel colour, for example, the mango would have patches of green while the overall colour would be yellow.

2. Availability

Fruits that are available in the market before their season are often artificially ripened. For mangoes, the peak season is between May to September. According to the National Horticulture Board, the major harvesting season for mangoes in North Indian states like Gujarat and Bihar is May to August, while in South Indian states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it's mainly April to July. [11]

3. Touch method

The touch method is one of the best methods to distinguish artificially ripened mangoes. This is because ripening done with the help of chemicals causes fast chemical reactions in the fruit, which releases heat in the process and causes the fruit to feel warm when touched.

4. Floating test

Calcium carbide ripened mangoes weigh lesser compared to mangoes that are ripened naturally. According to a study, calcium carbide induces negative changes in the physical features of the fruit such as its weight, firmness and pH levels. This is why when the treated mangoes are dropped in water, they float while the naturally ripened ones sink. [12]

5. Juiciness

When artificially ripened mangoes are sliced, they produce little or no juice dripping out, compared to a lot of juice in the naturally ripened ones. This is because the latter gets enough time to ripe with the help of water sucked from the trees, while the prior is harvested at an early age.

6. Taste

Artificially ripened mangoes may taste astringent due to the increased concentration of vitamin C due to calcium carbide ripening. Also, the taste buds may feel a bit sense of burning upon consumption. Naturally ripened mangoes taste sweeter than artificially ripened ones.

7. Colour of the pulp

When artificially ripened mangoes are sliced, the colour of the pulp would not be uniform, as it may vary from light to dark yellow, while the naturally ripened mangoes have a uniform bright reddish to yellow shade. Also, the fruit will look ripe from the outside but the pulp will not be ripe.

8. Match stick test

This test is not recommended by experts; however, one can do it with safety measures to identify artificially ripened mangoes. All you need to do is pick a mango and bring a lighted match stick near to it. If it sparkles or catches fire, the mangoes are ripened with calcium carbide. Avoid bringing a lighted match stick near the whole box or bundle of mangoes.

9. Black spots

Carbide ripped mangoes may start ripening at a faster rate and get black spots or patches within two or three days of buying.

10. White powder

White powder or arsenic traces can be seen in the peel of mangoes as a result of carbide ripening.

11. Aroma

Naturally ripened mangoes give out a heavenly strong aroma due to ripening naturally with ethylene, compared to artificial ones that smell differently.