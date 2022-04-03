Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Mango Kesari During The Festival

ENGLISH
    The festival of Ramadan starts today i.e 2 April and will end on 2 May. During the entire month of the festival, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to sunset and then, open the fast (iftar) with delicacies.

    Here is a recipe for one of the famous South Indian desserts, Kesari, that can be a great add-on to the iftar meal. Kesari is similar to 'Suji ka halwa' which is famous in North India and can be made in varieties of ways.

    As summer is the season of mangoes, one could easily try to blend this juicy and delicious fruit with kesari and prepare a new dish.

    How To Prepare Mango Kesari

    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • A large-sized mango or three-fourth cup of mango pulp, chopped.
      • One-fouth cup of sooji or rava.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of saffron.
      • Two tablespoons of ghee.
      • A few cashews.
      • A few raisins.
      • 3-4 cardamom seeds.
      • Sugar/jaggery (optional). Skip sugar if the mangoes are too sweet.
      • One and a half cups of water.
    How to Prepare
      • In a blender, add mangoes, sugar (optional), saffron and cardamom seeds.
      • Blend until smooth and keep aside.
      • In a pan, add water and allow it to boil.
      • In another pan, add ghee and allow it to melt.
      • Add sooji/rava and cashews.
      • Roast both of them on a low flame for around five minutes or until they become light golden.
      • By the time the sooji is roasted, the water will start boiling.
      • Add mango puree to sooji and mix well.
      • Add boiling water from another pan bit by bit and mix well.
      • Make sure no lumps are left and the mixture is smooth.
      • Cover the lid and let the halwa cook for 3-4 minutes.
      • You will notice that sooji will start absorbing the water and become thick.
      • Allow the water to absorb completely and mango kesari is done.
      • Serve hot.
    Instructions
    • You can add milk instead of water or half milk half water.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Calories - 277
    • Fat - 11 g
    • Protein - 3 g
    • Carbohydrates - 40 g
    • Fiber - 1 g

    Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
