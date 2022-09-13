How To Cope With Mental Health Triggers; Tips And Helpline Numbers Wellness oi-Amritha K

The importance of mental health cannot be overstated. Mental health impacts how we think, feel and act. Although mental health awareness is still in its infancy in several parts of the country, there is a need to emphasise the consequences and seriousness of the issue.

Essentially, mental health refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being that affects our ability to act, think, and feel and how we relate to others, cope with stress, and make decisions.

One in five people worldwide suffers from a mental illness. Some of the most common mental illnesses include depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), schizophrenia, and borderline personality disorder [1].

Some external events or circumstances can trigger uncomfortable emotional or psychiatric symptoms, including anxiety, panic, discouragement, despair, or negative self-talk. Triggers are natural; however, if we fail to recognise them and respond appropriately, they may lead us down a downward spiral, making us feel worse and worse.

How To Cope With Mental Health Triggers?

1. Get your body moving

It is important for you to get your body moving to release endorphins and change your body's response. Then, you can pick up your favourite activity, whether dancing or playing sports.

2. Utilise grounding techniques

Engage your senses to bring yourself to the present moment by breathing, doing yoga or meditating. The purpose of grounding techniques is to distract yourself from anxious feelings by refocusing on the present moment. Grounding techniques such as breathing deeply, taking a short walk, eating your comfort food, etc., can help create space from distressing feelings in any situation. Still, they are particularly helpful in reducing anxiety in particular [2][3].

3. Take a nature walk

Nature is always a good place to apply grounding techniques. Be aware of your environment, observe the birds and trees, or simply sit under the stars [4].

4. Take time to take care of yourself

A warm bubble bath, listening to a podcast, reading a book, journaling, or even just taking a nap can be helpful. First, however, it is necessary to prioritise and take care of yourself [5].

5. Allow emotions to be what they are

You must allow yourself to process and feel all the emotions with patience and acceptance. Never ignore or repress your emotions. In addition to calming anxiety and building self-acceptance, tapping into your feelings helps you become aware of your senses.

6. Seek assistance

It is important to feel part of a community to avoid feeling isolated. Talk to someone you trust about your feelings, and do not be afraid to ask for help [6].

7. Choose the right therapy for you

Several therapeutic approaches have been shown to be effective in addressing triggers. Exposure therapy and eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) therapies are two of the most effective approaches for addressing trauma triggers [7].

What are your triggers, and how do you recognise them?

A person's emotional triggers vary based on his or her personal history. However, these triggers are usually triggered by unwanted and uncomfortable memories or events [8].

The following are some common scenarios that trigger extreme emotions:

Betrayal

Ignorance and disapproval

Challenges to beliefs

Feeling unwanted or overly dependent

Having a feeling of insecurity

The loss of control and independence

Abandonment

Unfair and unjust treatment

A number of these scenarios are difficult to anticipate and can happen anytime. Not all of them can trigger a reaction on your part.

On A Final Note...

The feeling of being triggered is more than simply being irritated by something. A person whose traumatic experience is triggered by anything that reminds them of the trauma can experience it all over again if they are around anything that reminds them of it. Do not let triggers haunt and control your life forever. Ask for assistance when needed.

List Of Mental Health Helpline Numbers

iCall: 9152987821 | Mon-Sat, 8:00 AM -10:00 PM | Languages: English, Hindi

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ): 0832-2252525 | 01:00 PM - 07:00 PM | Monday to Friday

Fortis Stress Helpline: +918376804102

Parivarthan: +91 7676 602 602 | 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday

Connecting Trust: +91 992 200 1122 | +91-992 200 4305 | 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM | All days of the week

Roshni Trust: 040-66202000, 040-66202001 | 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM | Monday to Sunday

Sahai: 080-25497777 | 10 AM- 8 PM Monday To Saturday | sahaihelpline@gmail.com

Sumaitri: 011-23389090 | feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net | 2 PM- 10 PM Monday To Friday; 10 AM - 10 PM Saturday And Sunday

Sanjeevani: 011-24311918, 24318883 | Timings: 10:00 AM - 5.30 PM (Monday to Friday)

Sneha: 044-24640050 (24 HOURS) | 044-24640060 8 AM - 10 PM |help@snehaindia.org

Lifeline: lifelinekolkata@gmail.com - 033-24637401 | 033-24637432 | 10 AM - 6 PM.