Stressed During Lockdown? Dark Chocolate, Herbal Tea And Garlic Can Help You Feel Better

Stress During The Pandemic Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can sometimes cause fear and worry about your health and the health of your loved ones, your financial situation or job, changes in sleep or eating patterns and difficulty sleeping or concentrating [1]. Reports reflect worsening of chronic health problems and mental health conditions, as well as increased use of tobacco, alcohol and other substances [2]. As mentioned before, some of the common causes of stress during the Covid-19 pandemic are uncertainty, lack of routine and reduced social support. Stress can affect your health in adverse ways. Stress management is essential for good physical health, while short-term stress is normal and can help us change in positive ways, chronic stress can lead to a deterioration in your quality of life on a physical level [3][4]. Did you know that stress can affect your immune system? Experts point out that stress can negatively affect the immune system. When an individual is anxious or feeling extremely down, the immune system tends to get weak and produce more stress hormones, reduce immunity and increase inflammation levels [5]. This poses a problem, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when your immune system has to be on its best 'behaviour.' Instead of worrying about the current situation the world is in, doctors advise that people should focus on things that we can control, such as managing one's stress levels.

How Does Food Help Manage Stress Levels? For more than a decade, studies have shown that a healthy diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and other lean protein can help manage stress levels [6]. When people have chronic stress, the gut microbiome gets out of control. It causes inflammation, which leads to inflammation in the brain, leading to elevated stress levels [7]. Consuming certain types of food can help fix the imbalance of good and bad bacteria in your gut and manage the stress levels. When you are in a state of anxiety, your body is in a fight-or-flight mode, causing the stress hormone cortisol levels to spike [8]. Eating the stress-reducing foods can help boost feel-good hormones and decrease cortisol levels. Is Thai Food Healthy? Everything You Need To Know About Popular Thai Ingredients Today, we will look at some of the foods that can help manage stress levels. All you have to do is eat ‘em!

1. Sweet Potatoes (Shakarakand) Eating this nutrient-rich vegetable, that is a good source of carbohydrates can help lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol [9]. The vitamin C and potassium in sweet potatoes are beneficial for stress response.

2. Garlic Garlic is high in sulphur compounds that help increase levels of glutathione, an antioxidant that can help reduce stress levels [10]. Studies have pointed out that regular consumption of garlic can help combat stress and reduce symptoms of anxiety.

3. Broccoli A diet rich in cruciferous vegetables, especially broccoli, has been shown to help manage stress levels [11]. Broccoli is also rich in sulforaphane, a sulphur compound that has neuroprotective properties and may offer calming effects.

4. Avocado This buttery fruit can lower stress levels due to their richness in omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin A and other essential nutrients. Omega 3 fatty acids uplift your mood and reduce stress and anxiety [12].

5. Turmeric The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin may help lower stress levels by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Studies point out that an increase of curcumin in the diet also increased DHA (omega-3 fatty acid essential for brain development) and reduced anxiety [13]. Turmeric with a pinch of black pepper can be consumed to improve your mood.

6. Chickpeas (Kabuli chana) Equally tasty and beneficial for your health, chickpeas are packed with stress-fighting vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, B vitamins, zinc, selenium, manganese and copper [14]. Regular and controlled consumption of these legumes can help produce mood-regulating neurotransmitters, thereby managing the stress levels [15].

7. Blueberries Blueberries are rich in antioxidants which make them beneficial for reducing stress. The flavonoid content in blueberries has been shown to improve mood and lower stress that follows with anxiety and depression [16].

8. Sunflower Seeds A rich source of vitamin E, sunflower seeds acts as a powerful antioxidant and can help alter mood and improve symptoms of depression [17]. Sunflower seeds are rich in other stress-reducing nutrients, including magnesium, manganese, selenium, zinc, B vitamins, and copper. Pumpkin seeds are also equally beneficial.

9. Parsley (Ajamod) A nutritious herb, parsley is packed with antioxidants that can help ease your stress levels [18]. Studies assert that consuming foods with good antioxidant levels may help prevent stress and low levels of anxiety.

10. Artichokes (Haathee chak) Artichokes are considered a rare and exotic vegetable in India. Rich in magnesium, potassium, folate, vitamin C, iron and antioxidants, this exotic vegetable contains prebiotics like fructooligosaccharides (FOSs) that may help reduce stress levels [19].

11. Eggs Eggs are rich in protein, choline, omega 3 fatty acids, B vitamins and other nutrients that can significantly improve your mood and manage stress levels [20]. Whole eggs are particularly rich in choline that has been shown to protect against stress.

12. Shellfish Mussels, clams and oysters are rich in amino acids like taurine, which has been shown to have potential mood-boosting properties [21]. Taurine and other amino acids are needed to produce neurotransmitters like dopamine, which are essential for regulating the stress response.

13. Fatty Fish Regular consumption of fatty fishes like salmon, herring, mackerel, trout, sardines and tuna that are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 is known to help lower cortisol levels and beat stress [22]. Eat fatty fishes at least twice a week.

14. Organ Meat Organ meats, such as, heart, liver and kidneys of animals like cows and chickens are a good source of B vitamins, especially B12, B6, riboflavin and folate, which can help manage stress levels [23].

15. Tahini This Middle Eastern condiment is packed with various benefits for your body when consumed in a controlled manner. Rich in beneficial fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6, as well as good amounts of protein, potassium, manganese, calcium, iron, sodium and dietary fibre, tahini is also a rich source of the amino acid L-tryptophan that can help reduce stress [24].

16. Chamomile Tea Chamomile has been used since ancient times as a natural stress reducer. Studies have proven that drinking chamomile tea can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, and thereby manage stress levels and also promote good sleep, something that is usually lost when the stress levels increase [25].

17. Dark Chocolate Consuming dark chocolate can help manage your stress levels in two ways: via its chemical impact and its emotional impact. Rich in antioxidants, consuming dark chocolate can help reduce stress by lowering levels of stress hormones in the body [26]. Be sure to enjoy dark chocolate in moderation.

18. Yoghurt Yoghurt contains healthful bacteria, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria, which may produce an anti-inflammatory effect in the body, thereby reducing stress levels. This is because chronic inflammation may be partly responsible for anxiety, stress and depression [27]. Other foods that may help manage your stress levels are as follows [28]: Leafy green vegetables such as spinach

Seeds like chia seeds and flaxseeds

Nuts like Brazil nuts and almonds

Oatmeal

Citrus fruits such as grapefruit and mandarin

Bananas

Warm milk

Red bell peppers

Whole grains

Tips To Manage Stress Level During COVID-19 Pandemic Create a morning routine

Check-in with your loved ones regularly

Follow the recommended health guidelines

Have a daily self-care ritual

Limit news and media consumption

Meditate and practice yoga