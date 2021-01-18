How Marijuana Or Pot Affects Your Body And Mind Wellness oi-Amritha K

Mary Jane, pot, weed, grass, 420 or ganja, these street names all define one thing, and that is marijuana. A controversial topic of discussion formally termed as Cannabis, marijuana has witnessed an ever-increasing acceptance within society in the past few years - especially with several countries legalising the recreational and medical use of marijuana.

While Cannabis has been used for its medicinal properties since ages, countries such as Jamaica, Uruguay, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Canada etc. are places where one can use the 420-herb without the worry of being policed or fined.

A plethora of studies has pointed out the health benefits of marijuana consumption. One of the prominent uses is treating the symptoms of cancer and side effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea and vomiting [1].

Many biologically active components in marijuana have been identified, called cannabinoids. The two best-studied components are the chemicals delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (often referred to as THC), and cannabidiol (CBD). Other cannabinoids are being studied [2][3].

Amazing Health Benefits Of Marijuana

In Indian society, common cannabis preparations include bhang lassi and bhang thandai. As of 2000, the prevalence of usage of Cannabis in India was 3.2 per cent. Although consumption of bhang is allowed in the country, various states have their own laws banning or restricting its use.

In July 2019, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a petition, filed by the Great Legalisation Movement Trust, challenging the ban on Cannabis.