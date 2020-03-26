Purple Day (Epilepsy Awareness Day): Epilepsy Causes, Symptoms, Triggers, Risk factors & Treatment

What Is Epilepsy? A neurological disorder, epilepsy affects normal brain activity and causes it to become abnormal, which results in seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and loss of awareness [1]. The chronic disorder causes sudden recurrent seizures that are unprovoked. The type of epilepsy is classified by the type of seizure a patient has. Seizures are of two types mainly, generalized seizures and focal or partial seizures [2]. Generalized seizures affect the whole brain and partial seizures affect just one part of the brain. A common neurological disorder, epilepsy affects 65 million people around the world. It is estimated that there are more than 10 million persons with epilepsy (PWE) in India and various studies point out that the overall prevalence of epilepsy in India is 5.59-10 per 1000 people [3]. Epilepsy is more common in young children and older adults and it occurs slightly more in males than in females. There's no cure for epilepsy, but the disorder can be managed with medications. Epilepsy can develop at any age. Diagnosis usually occurs in early childhood or after age 60.

What Are The Causes Of Epilepsy? In 50 per cent of the people, there is no specific identifiable cause and in the other half, the condition may be linked to various factors such as the following [4]: Traumatic brain injury

Brain tumour or cyst

Genetic influences

Serious illnesses

Infectious diseases such as AIDS and meningitis

Dementia or Alzheimer's disease

Vascular diseases

Stroke, which is a leading cause of epilepsy in people over age 35

Lack of oxygen to the brain

Maternal drug use, prenatal injury, brain malformation or lack of oxygen at birth If you have a parent whose epilepsy is linked to genetics, that increases your risk to 2 to 5 per cent [5].

What Are The Symptoms Of Epilepsy? Seizures are the main symptom of epilepsy, and it can differ from person to person and according to the type of seizure. Focal (partial) seizures: When the seizures appear to result from abnormal activity in just one area of your brain, they're called focal seizures. And, simple partial seizure symptoms include the following [6]: Dizziness

Changes to the sense of taste, smell, sight, hearing, or touch

A tingling feeling and twitching of limbs Complex partial seizures involve loss of awareness or consciousness and the symptoms are as follows [7]: Unresponsiveness

Staring into space blankly

Perform repetitive movements, such as hand rubbing, chewing or swallowing Generalized seizures: These are of six types and they are as follows [8]: Absence seizures also called petit mal seizures causes a blank stare and repetitive movements like lip smacking or blinking.

Atonic seizures cause loss of muscle control and can cause you to trip and fall.

Clonic seizures cause repeated, jerky muscle movements of the face, neck, and arms.

Myoclonic seizures cause spontaneous quick twitching of the legs and arms.

Tonic seizures cause muscle stiffness.

Tonic-clonic seizures also called grand mal seizures causes stiffening of the body, shaking.

loss of bladder or bowel control, biting of the tongue and loss of consciousness.

What Triggers Epilepsy? Some of the most common triggers of an epileptic seizure are as follows [9]: Lack of sleep

Illness or fever

Caffeine, alcohol, medicines, or drugs

Stress

Bright lights, flashing lights, or patterns

Skipping meals, overeating or specific food ingredients However, a single incident doesn't always mean something is a trigger as it is often a combination of factors that trigger a seizure.

What Are The Risk Factors For Epilepsy? Age (the onset of epilepsy is most common in children and older adults but, it can also occur at any age) [10]

Head injuries

Family history

Dementia

Brain infections

Childhood seizures

Vascular diseases

What Are The Complications Of Epilepsy? Seizures, at certain times, can lead to dangerous circumstances such as the following [11]: Drowning

Falling

Driving accidents

Emotional health issues

Pregnancy complications

Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP)

When To See A Doctor? You must immediately go to a doctor in the following cases [12]: A seizure lasting more than five minutes

Breathing or consciousness doesn't return after the seizure stops

A second seizure follows immediately

High fever

Heat exhaustion

Injury during the seizure

How Is Epilepsy Diagnosed? To diagnose your condition, the doctor will review your symptoms and medical history. Several tests may be ordered to diagnose epilepsy and determine the cause of seizures. The diagnostic tests include the following [13]: A neurological exam to test your behaviour, motor abilities, mental function and other areas

Blood tests to check for signs of infections, genetic conditions or other conditions

Neuropsychological tests to assess your thinking, memory and speech skills.

An electroencephalogram (EEG)

High-density EEG

Computerized tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Functional MRI (fMRI)

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT)

Statistical parametric mapping (SPM)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Curry analysis

How Is Epilepsy Treated? In most people, epilepsy can be managed. The treatment for you will be based on the severity of symptoms, your health, and your response to therapy. The treatments for epilepsy are as follows [14][15]: Anti-epileptic (anticonvulsant, antiseizure) drugs : These medications can reduce the number of seizures. Some potential side effects include fatigue, dizziness, skin rash, poor coordination and memory problems.

