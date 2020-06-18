Multiple Sclerosis Diet Plan: Foods To Eat And Foods To Avoid Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the brain and central nervous system (CNS). It ruptures myelin (an insulating layer around nerves) of the brain cells and spinal cord and interrupts the signal exchange between the brain and different parts of the body.

By rupturing myelin, the condition causes inflammation and scar tissue or lesions [1]. The condition makes it difficult for your brain to send signals to the rest of your body. Some people will experience mild symptoms while others will experience severe symptoms as the effect depends on the amount of nerve damage and the area of the brain where nerves are affected [2].

Multiple sclerosis is one of the most common neurological disorders and causes of disability in adults and about 2.3 million people all over the world are affected by multiple sclerosis [3]. The symptoms usually depend on the amount of nerve damage and people with multiple sclerosis may lose the ability to walk independently.

Some of the common symptoms of multiple sclerosis are numbness or weakness in one or more limbs that usually occurs on one side of the body, partial or complete loss of vision, tingling pain in parts of your body, fatigue and dizziness [4].

No cure is currently available for MS, but multiple treatments such as disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), corticosteroids and lifestyle changes can help manage the condition. Today, we will look at the right way to plan a diet for someone with MS.