10 Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Rhodiola

Known by various names such as golden root, rose root, Aaron's rod, Arctic root, king's crown etc. Rhodiola rosea belongs to the family Crassulaceae. Globally available and extremely versatile in nature, Rhodiola rosea has several stems growing from the same root, topped by small yellowish-white flowers. The herb has been in use for thousands of years, especially in traditional medicine due to the presence of phenols, alkaloids, flavonoids, and quinones [1] .

The name golden root given to the plant can be accorded to the plethora of benefits possessed by the plant's root. The roots of Rhodiola rosea are dried, powdered, and made into a beneficial tea which has been popular in Chinese and Indian traditional medicine field for several years. The most popular benefit of the herb is the effect it has on treating anxiety and stress; something that is evidently prominent in the society currently [2] .

The extremely beneficial roots of the herb are considered adaptogens and contain more than 140 active ingredients, with rosavin and salidroside being the most potent ones. Apart from its ability to treat anxiety, Rhodiola has gained popularity for its ability to improve the overall health resulting in the herb being widely used as a dietary supplement [3] .

Health Benefits Of Rhodiola

From boosting your energy levels, immune system to relieving depression and strengthening the nervous system - Rhodiola can benefit your body is so many different ways [4] , [5] , [6] , [7] , [8] , [9] , [10] .

1. Relieves stress

Rhodiola is widely known for its calming properties. Globally used for its effectiveness, the chemical constituents present in the herb affect the hormonal levels of your body to induce relaxation. Rhodiola herbal teas are one of the most sought after method of de-stressing.

2. Aids weight loss

Rhodiola extracts help the release of adipose tissue, which then results in the healthy loss of extra fat from your body. Golden root or Rhodiola speeds up the performance of the fat-burning cells in your body, thereby speeding up your weight loss journey.

3. Improves heart health

Dubbed as king's crown and various others, the herb is extremely beneficial in protecting your cardiovascular health. Consuming the supplements can help reduce the levels of corticosteroids and catecholamines released by the body and help prevent higher blood pressure, heart disease, and dangerous levels of potassium. The herb also helps eliminate heart arrhythmias, and reduce the chances of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes.

4. Boots energy

The active compounds present in the herb help improve your metabolism and promote better oxygen and blood flow. This helps in improving your overall energy, increasing your energy levels.

5. Improves cognition

Rhodiola is beneficial in improving memory and concentration. It is evidently beneficial for individuals suffering from the side effects of ageing by preventing the onset of dementia or Alzheimer's.

6. Relieves depression

Amongst the plethora of benefits possessed by the herb, the most beneficial and effective one is its ability to manage depressive symptoms. The organic compounds present in Rhodiola have adaptogenic properties which help regulate your hormonal and metabolic states, which results in improving your overall mental state.

7. Prevents cancer

Rhodiola is regarded as a folk remedy in the prevention of cancer. The high concentration of antioxidants protects your body from radical that can contribute towards the onset of cancer. Rhodiola help increases the body's natural resistance to toxins, and have anti-proliferative properties.

8. Improves immune system

The herb helps stimulate the production of NK cells in the stomach and spleen, which directly impacts your immune system. It can help improve your immune response.

9. Treats erectile dysfunction

Along with all these fascinating benefits, Rhodiola is also beneficial in improving one's sexual health. Traditional as well as modern methods have prescribed the herb for treating erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. Thus, it helps improve fertility and libido.

10. Manages blood sugar levels

Various studies have been conducted on exploring this aspect and it has been asserted that Rhodiola can even provide benefits for those who have blood sugar problems, diabetes, or hyperglycaemia.

Dosage Of Rhodiola

The herb is available in the form of capsules, tablets, dried powder, and liquid extract. The dosage varies between brands and product types [11] .

The correct dosage of the herb for improving symptoms of stress, fatigue or depression is 400-600 mg, single dose per day [12] .

For the performance enhancing effects, take 200-300 mg an hour or two before exercise [13] .

Note: Consult a doctor before incorporating the herb and its supplements into your diet.

Rhodiola Tea

Ingredients [14]

5 g of Rhodiola root

1 cup water

fruit juice, optional

Directions

Finely chop the Rhodiola root.

Place the chopped root in a container and pour 1 cup of boiling water over it.

Allow the tea to brew for 4 hours and filter.

Add the fruit juice of your option and mix.

Side Effects Of Rhodiola

Some of the adverse effects of the herb are as follows [15] :

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Sleep problems

Jitteriness and irritability

Insomnia

Chest tightness

Increased blood pressure

Individuals taking prescription medication should be careful while using Rhodiola as it can have severe interactions with antidepressants [16] .

Likewise, individuals taking diabetes medication and blood pressure medication should stay away from the herb.

